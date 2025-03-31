3 Years After Venturing Into $16 Billion Industry, Jayson Tatum Uses His ‘Small Wins’ Candy To Go At Knicks’ Lack Of Success

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) pumps his fist after the Celtics made a basket at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Before Jayson Tatum became an NBA champion, he tested the waters in another career field: investment. The Celtics superstar ventured into the $16 billion candy industry by launching a candy brand called Small Wins in 2022. Tatum’srecent advertisement takes a jab at an Eastern Conference rival.

Tatum joined forces with Tommy Guarino and Prosciutto Papi, two notorious Boston content creators. The video began with the trio debating where which state has the best pizza. Tatum stood strong to his St. Louis roots stating his home state’s pizza is among the best. That didn’t go well with the two Boston men.

However, before an argument could ensue New York comedian Lil Mo Mozzarella barged in to represent the ‘Big Apple’. His words contradicted the Bostonians’ stances on pizza, forcing Tatum tap into his Boston ties. He proceeded to throw a pack of his Small Wins candy, Tatum’s sugar free brand, while sending shots to the New York Knicks.

“Take these Small Wins with you,” Tatum said. “Y’all need all the wins y’all can get.”

The six-time All-Star’s comedic timing was impeccable but his willingness to send shots at a conference rival ahead of the postseason came as a surprise. Regardless, his marketing tactic should pull in a ton of fans who didn’t know about his brand before now.

Tatum has people’s health in mind with candy brand

Many people venture into different business opportunities solely with the motivation to expand their financial empire. Although Tatum wants to add to his entrepreneurial portfolio, the core of his motivation was to make a difference.

The Celtics superstar was asked about his pursuits outside of basketball. While he is only 25, he has some ambitious plans.

“Investing.” he said, “And I have my own candy company coming out pretty soon. Things that will set me up when I’m done playing and have the free time to do what I want to do.”

Tatum is a big snack fan and understands the downsides too much candy can have. As a result, he wanted to create a healthier alternative. Small Wins is a sugar-free candy company. Tatum spoke on the brand ahead of its launch with the Boston Globe in 2022.

“It’s called Small Wins, a sugar-free candy company,” Tatum said. “Essentially replaces sugar with fiber, just giving kids a still cool but healthier option for gummies and suckers. It’s something we’ve been working on for about a year.”

A lot went into the preparation of the company before its launch. The 6-foot-8 forward revealed he had been working on it for roughly a year before speaking on it in 2022. Nearly three years have passed, and the company continues to thrive.