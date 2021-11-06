“Is Anthony Davis playing vs Portland Trail Blazers?”: Lakers coach Frank Vogel comments on The Brow’s availability against Damian Lillard and co.

Ahead of their clash against Damian Lillard and the Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel speaks about the availability of Anthony Davis for Saturday night’s match.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough start to the 2021-2022 campaign. Despite surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the league’s biggest names, the team isn’t looking as deadly as it does on paper. It seems as if team chemistry is a big issue for the 2020 NBA champs.

On Thursday night, LAL was handed yet another embarrassing loss against the young Oklahoma City Thunder team. After already having blown away a 26-point lead against them the past week, Frank Vogel’s boys gave away the game yet again, this time leading the game by as much as 19 points.

Losing the contest wasn’t the only bad thing that happened to the Lakers on Thursday night. During the dying seconds of the first half, Anthony Davis sustained a thumb injury. However, he did manage to play and finish the entire game with 29 points and 18 rebounds.

The one concern that every Lakers fan would have on their mind right now would be – whether or not Anthony Davis is cleared to play on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Anthony Davis has a sprained thumb and will be questionable against the Blazers”: Frank Vogel

During the postgame interview after the Lakers-Blazers clash, The Brow was asked if he would be taking on the court on Saturday night. His response was simple:

“We’ll see how it feels.”

Anthony Davis on if he’ll play vs. Blazers: “We’ll see how it feels.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 5, 2021

Recently, head coach Vogel spoke about Davis’ availability for the Blazers game. Giving updates on AD’s thumb, this is what he had to say:

“Sprained thumb and he’ll be questionable for tomorrow.”

Frank Vogel’s update on AD’s thumb: “Sprained thumb and he’ll be questionable for tomorrow.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 5, 2021

The Lakers have already missed the likes of LeBron James, who has already missed 3 games this season and will be out for another week with an abdominal strain. Unfortunately for LAL fans, it is highly likely that we will see Anthony is rested on Saturday night, to prevent any further damages, unless he is 100% fit to play.