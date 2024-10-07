Can Victor Wembanyama Become the 4th Player to Win MVP in 2nd Year?

Victor Wembanyama had a great rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs. He won the Rookie of the Year award dominantly, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 71 games. But the French center really exceeded expectations on the defensive end last year, blocking 3.6 shots per game (best in the league) and charting a defensive rating of 105.8 (second-best in the NBA).

Wembanyama earned All-Defensive First-Team honors while finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He showcased incredible growth during the last 20 games of the season. Wembanyama brought up his numbers to 23.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in that stretch. The defensive side of his game improved as well, as he averaged 4.4 blocks per game in those games.

This spike in performance gives us the indication that Wemby can become an even bigger threat in his Sophomore year in the league. But can the French center become the 4th player ever to win league MVP in his second season in the NBA?

If Wemby wants to do so, some improvements need to be made.

Victor Wembanyama needs to refine his game

Although Wembanyama had a standout rookie season, there are areas where the Spurs star can improve. He lacked the physique to play in the post against other bigs and was not very efficient in scoring either.

The French center had a 46.5% field goal percentage and a 32.5% 3-point percentage during his rookie season. His field goal percentage is particularly alarming for a big man.

The 7-foot-4 center has worked hard to fill out his frame during the off-season. This will give him a better base while playing in the post and improve his durability. However, the bulking may impact his shooting form a little, which will require adjustments.

The Spurs’ addition of Chris Paul in free agency will help Wemby’s game. Paul will give the 20-year-old center his first taste of a true floor general and unlock some truly devastating pick-and-roll plays. Additionally, the veteran point guard will allow the young center to explore his post-game and make dominant runs to the basket.

This could make Wembanyama a near-unstoppable force next year. However, the young Spurs star’s real impact will be on the defensive side of the floor.

Wembanyama’s dominant two-way play can earn him the MVP nod

Wembanyama showcased his defensive prowess to full effect during his first NBA season. He defended the paint well with his size advantage while showing nimble movements in the perimeter to come up with plenty of steals. Wemby’s rebounding also flourished.

For him to have a shot at winning MVP in his second season, Wemby will have to dominate both sides of the floor. The last 2nd Year player to win the MVP award was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970-71 season. A lot has changed since then and the French center will have to be very dominant on both ends for voters to give him the nod ahead of other established superstars.

The biggest contenders for MVP this year, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are both inferior defenders than the Spurs star. So he will really have to use his defensive potential to create separation from the two.

However, the biggest challenge for Wembanyama in the MVP race will be to get the Spurs to a respectable record in the stacked Western Conference. He won’t be winning MVP if they finish with a losing record like the past season.

Wemby will have to join an exclusive group of players

Only a handful of players have managed to dominate on both sides of the court so convincingly that they took home the MVP trophy and the DPOY in a single season. Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players to have done so.

By emulating these legends, Wembanyama will have a great platform to win MVP. He will be the favorite to win DPOY next year. So that could open the MVP door for him.

But multiple factors will play a role in the French big man having a shot at the NBA’s biggest individual honor.

It will be interesting to see if he can do it. Do you think Victor Wembanyama can become the 4th player ever to win MVP in his second season?