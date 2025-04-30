Shaquille O’Neal Wants Victor Wembanyama to Call His Car Dealer for $150,000 Car That Finally Fit Him Easily

Height is one of the biggest advantages in the game of basketball. One of the major reasons Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama gets so much praise is due to his 7-foot-4 frame. Although it’s great on the basketball court, everyday life isn’t as advantageous at that height. One of the biggest struggles for seven-footers is finding a car which they can sit in comfortably. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal seemingly has found a solution for Wembanyama and other big men.

O’Neal understands the struggles of being tall. The four-time NBA champion stands at 7-foot-1. But advanced technology now allows tall folks to live more comfortably. O’Neal endured height hardships before these solutions were available.

Shaq has always struggled to fit into a car. He could never just walk into a car dealership and purchase a stock vehicle. However, he has now found a ride in which he can sit comfortably.

The Lakers legend purchased a Cadillac Escalade IQ, which goes for $150,000, from Effortless Motors. He didn’t waste any time calling on Wembanyama to touch base with his dealer for optimized driving comfort.

“Hey Victor Wembanyama and all you 7-footers, you better call my boys,” O’Neal said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Effortless Motors (@effortless_motors)

O’Neal has grown an affinity for the new Escalade model. He used to be a huge fan of Tesla’s Cybertruck, but that doesn’t seem the case any longer.

At one point, Shaq had three of the innovative vehicles in his possession. He still appreciates them, but as time passed, he noticed some flaws.

“I was into the Cybertrucks, but they don’t get enough, I want to say, what’s the word I’m looking for? Electric mileage.” O’Neal revealed. “My Cybertruck here, if I go downtown to work tonight and come back, my car’s going to be struggling to get back.”

Once Shaq got his hands on the new Escalade IQ, he didn’t experience any of the problems he had with the Cybertruck. “And then I just got one of those IQs, some Escalades. I was in Vegas. I didn’t have to charge it for four days,” O’Neal said.

The long battery of the Escalade’s electric vehicle has left a lasting impression on O’Neal. The next thing to look out for his how many models of the car he decides to add to his collection.