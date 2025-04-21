Caitlin Clark Surpasses LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama in Major 2024 Milestone, Trails Only Steph Curry

It’s been clear for a while now that this is Caitlin Clark’s world and we’re just living in it. The sweet-shooting superstar has become one of the most famous basketball players in the world thanks to her ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor and hit passes that most players wouldn’t even dream of trying. That popularity was reflected in the booming sales numbers of her Indiana Fever jersey, as a fan pointed out this morning.

Female athletes often have to deal with the disclaimer of being good “for a woman,” but Clark has transcended such digs to the point that most fans just marvel at her game on its own merits. The ratings and attention that she has brought to the already growing women’s game speak for themselves.

Clark’s jersey sales have outpaced every other basketball player in the world, save for one, and it’s the one that her game is most often compared to: Steph Curry. Sitting in second, Clark has sold more jerseys than anyone else, whether it be LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, or any of her fellow WNBA stars like A’ja Wilson or Breanna Stewart.

Caitlin Clark had the 2nd highest jersey sales of any basketball player to end 2024, trailing only Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/6FU7xVoZMy — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) April 21, 2025

It should be noted that according to Fanatics, these sales numbers cover a two-month period from September to November, but that only makes it more impressive. Whereas the NBA (and Steph in particular) were riding the wave of the summer’s incredible Olympic tournament into its late-October start, Clark played her final game of the season on September 25th.

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, period

Clark averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 assists on the way to easily winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and being named to the All-WNBA team, and fans are expecting an even bigger 2025 for her and her Fever.

The WNBA season is just under a month away, but the Fever are already receiving an astonishing amount of support in the betting markets, with DraftKings reporting that 86 percent of the money bet on which team will win the 2025-26 WNBA championship has been on the Fever.

Fans had a lot to say in response to her awesome jersey sales numbers. One commenter called her “a basketball icon,” while another bemoaned the fact that unlike her NBA counterparts, Clark doesn’t get a percentage of her jersey sales due to the still uneven CBAs between the WNBA and NBA.

It might seem like the Caitlin Clark hype train is already at full speed, but it’s only just getting started. She lifted the Fever last year from one of the worst teams in the WNBA all the way to the playoffs, and with another year under her belt and a proven new coach in Stephanie White, along with notable roster upgrades like DeWanna Bonner, this season should be even more impressive.