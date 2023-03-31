Candace Parker Takes Inspiration From LeBron James and $600 Million Worth Lakers Legend in Business: “I Wanna be a Female Magic Johnson”

Magic Johnson has a lot to do with where NBA is right now. The Lakers legend along with Larry Bird formed probably the biggest rivalry the game had ever seen. That also brought in record-breaking viewership, sponsorship, and everything else the NBA had not seen before the 80s.

They were the game’s biggest stars before Michael Jordan took over that responsibility in the second half of the 80s. At present, the NBA is one of the biggest sports in the world with its players being some of the richest athletes to ever walk the planet.

But that’s not just because the league pays them the best. It is because millionaires now had idols like Magic, Isiah Thomas, and Mike, who didn’t just mesmerize fans on the court, they made the most of it outside of it.

They laid the footsteps out not just for players like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James but also for female athletes like Candace Parker.

Candace Parker wishes to follow in the footsteps of Magic Johnson and LeBron James

It might come as surprise to NBA fans but WNBA players don’t even have their own locker rooms. Not even the future first-ballot Hall-of-Fame players like Candace Parker. Recently, she talked about it and how she plans to make it better on The Draymond Green Show.

The 2x WNBA champ wishes to follow in the footsteps of billionaire LeBron James and $600 million worth of Johnson and be an example for female athletes.

“I wanna be a female Magic Johnson,” the former Los Angeles Sparks superstar said, how she wants to do something big for the women’s side of the sport before she calls it a day.

“I wanna be a female Magic Johnson” —@Candace_Parker tells @Money23Green her motive behind going to the @LVAces pic.twitter.com/paaEaPLMTP — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 30, 2023

The disparity between the WNBA and NBA

If I told you an average NBA team is worth somewhere in excess of $3 billion, most of the fans of the game wouldn’t be surprised. However, will you be able to guess how much a WNBA team is worth with the number I just told you?

$1 Billion— that’s the estimated worth of the entire WNBA. That is quite unreal if you think about the level these female athletes have come to since the league started in 1996.