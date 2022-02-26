Where is Michael Jordan’s ex wife now? What has Juanita Jordan done since divorcing the Bulls legend?

Where is Michael Jordan’s ex wife, Juanita Jordan, now? Why has she been keeping a low profile all this time?

Michael Jordan and his romantic interests haven’t been a topic of discussion all to recently. ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries made no mention of Juanita Vanoy, Jordan’s first wife, on purpose as director, Jason Hehir, said he wanted to keep family out of the interviews as he wanted to get quotes from players and people in the NBA world only.

So, it’s easy for NBA fans to forget that the Chicago Bulls legend was not only married from 1989 to 2007, but had three children during that span.

Also read: “Michael Jordan paid $250,000 to Karla Knafel to keep their affair a secret from the public”: NBA75 legend once tried to hide his affair during his early Bulls championships

Michael Jordan met Juanita Vanoy in 1984, around the time he was drafted 3rd overall by the Bulls and would marry her in September of 1989, two years after news broke of Vanoy carrying Jordan’s first child, Jeffery.

Their marriage was rocky from the start, at least in the public’s eye, as relationships between Michael Jordan and several other women like Amy Hunter and Karla Knafel drove a wedge between Vanoy and the 6x champ.

Where is Juanita Vanoy currently?

2002 would see Juanita Jordan file for divorce from Michael Jordan. She would withdraw the petition in a few days but fast forward to 2007 and the two were officially divorced. The divorce settlement paid Vanoy $168 million along with a 7 acre mansion and since then, she’s kept a low profile.

At 63 years of age, currently, Juanita Vanoy enjoys the simpler things in life such as collecting art from African-American artists and indulging in various forms of yoga.

Also read: “Michael Jordan wrote a 20-page love letter to Amy Hunter months before marrying Juanita Vanoy”: NBA75 legend’s infamous love letter sold at auction for more than $25,000

She shares three children with Jordan (Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine) and has said that he wished they would not wear number 23 while playing so as to forge their own path.

Juanita Vanoy did not re-marry following her divorce with Michael and has said this about her low profile ever since: “I wanted to simplify my life. I got off boards, I downsized the way I lived I had to because I wasn’t going to be in a huge house. I really looked forward to the basic things: my children and good friends.”