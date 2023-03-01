Larsa Pippen Gets Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s “Blessings” as her Relationship with Marcus Continues to Evolve

Michael Jordan, it must be nice to be him right now. His team is on a 5-game winning streak and his son’s girlfriend happens to be Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. There must be something cathartic about seeing your teammate turned bitter rival’s wife ask for your blessing. For MJ, this actually happened.

As Larsa Pippen happens to be a socialite, she probably won’t stop talking and spilling details about her relationship. And since it is with a marquee last name, like Jordan, she will always be under the spotlight.

We think she might be enjoying that more than she cares to admit. Things have been going strong for Larsa and Marcus Jordan, Michael’s younger son. They have made their relationship official and as per Larsa herself, they have been getting to hang out more with the entire Jordan clan.

Also read: “Stephen Curry Had Mechanical S**t”: When Kevin Hart ‘Revealed’ Warriors Star’s Secret Build

Larsa Pippen says Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy gave their “blessings” to her

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife had this to say about the status of her current relationship,

“I feel like it’s more about where I am, where (Marcus) is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,”

The two along with Michael and his family are said to have spent the holidays together. And when a reporter asked whether she had received their blessings, Larsa replied with a rather nonchalant, “yeah“.

She also talked about how the two had already known each other saying, “literally just met at a party four years ago”.

Also read: LeBron James Trainer: Who Helps Keep ‘The King’ In Shape Throughout An NBA Season?

Larsa Pippen’s story and timeline

Well, not that we are any less aware of the happenings in the life of a socialite, it is for all to read and see on virtually every page 3 news site in the world. But Larsa’s timeline is funky.

First, she was with Scottie during the 90s and early 2000s and then there was a debacle with him and that row led to Larsa’s long cheating scandals. Now, it is Marcus Jordan’s turn.

Also read: Fact Check: Is LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Joining Virginia Tech?