“Candace Parker Watches Her and Laughs”: Jason Whitlock Takes Wild Dig at Angel Reese

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks for an open teammate on Sunday June 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever beat the Sky 91-83.

Angel Reese just can’t stop catching strays at the moment. After her controversial antics against Caitlin Clark brought negative limelight onto her, Jason Whitlock only added fuel to this ongoing drama. The 57-year-old openly called out the Chicago Sky rookie while using Candance Parker as a reference to further take a dig at her.

During the latest Fearless episode, Whitlock publicly criticized Reese’s gameplay. Downplaying the hype around her, the sports analyst mocked the 22-year-old for her lack of skill and athleticism. Expressing his dubious stance, the podcaster announced,

“Angel Reese is arguably the most overrated athlete in all of sports. She is as unskilled as any player in the WNBA…She is incredibly unathletic. She has no skill, no postgame. Candace Parker, I’m sure, watches her and laughs…This woman is a rebounder and that’s it”.

Shortly after, the show’s guest, Steve Kim, took matters up a notch. Referencing the Chicago Bulls icons, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, he extended Whitlock’s narrative, stating, “She basically has the game of Joakim Noah and she is talked about like she is Derrick Rose”.

However, Whitlock immediately disagreed with Kim’s statement. Instead, he utilized his co-panelist’s words to pull Reese down further. Contradicting the guest, he simply said, “She wishes she had Joakim Noah’s game!”.

These statements certainly don’t do justice to Reese’s talent. As a college athlete, she disrupted the NCAA circuit on her terms while establishing herself as a defensive enforcer. For instance, last year, she guided her LSU alma mater to a championship, solidifying her status as a future star of the game.

Since coming into the WNBA, Reese has been a bit shaky but improved with each passing contest. In 13 games, the Maryland-born has averaged 12.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, garnering praise from the community. These endeavors have also turned her into one of the top contenders for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award, something that only discredits the hate around her name.

Simply put, Whitlock’s words fail to capture the full picture. Hopefully, Reese can get her feet under her and silence her passionate detractors before too long.