“Can’t Afford To”: LeBron James Explains How Low Usage Next to Luka Doncic Has Reduced His Turnovers

There aren’t many things in basketball more frustrating for a team than turning the ball over. For teams that have made a habit of giving the ball away too often, it’s important to re-tune their game in a way that reduces those mistakes. The Lakers recently did just that, and as a result, LeBron James has reduced the number of turnovers he commits per game.

Advertisement

After the Lakers’ victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday, James admitted that he has come to understand how “precious” the ball is. That likely stems from the fact that he was previously the primary facilitator in the Lakers’ lineup. Then, last February, Luka Doncic arrived and took over that role, forcing James to adapt to a new one.

Now, even though he remains a starter, James has often had to let Doncic run the show. And when it is his time to take over, he can no longer afford to be lax and allow the opposition to strip the ball from him so easily.

“When your usage is a little bit down, you cannot afford to be turning the ball over a lot… you barely got the ball in your hand,” James stated. “So, I just make the most of it.”

James acknowledged that he’s turned the ball over in his career a “fair share” of times, but it’s something he hates. “It comes with the territory, having the ball in your hands.”

James further revealed that when he gets to the bench, the first thing he looks at is his turnover percentage, which suggests that he’s truly looking to improve himself on this front. “If they’re high, it su****, protecting the ball, has to be good.”

In the 2025/26 season, James has averaged around 2.4 turnovers per game, which seems like a lot. But compared to the 2023/24 season (3.5 turnovers per game) and the 2024/25 season (3.7 turnovers per game), it’s a stark improvement. Yes, lower usage next to Doncic has reduced these numbers, but it also shows that James is paying more attention to not losing the ball.

James, now 41, is believed to be in the last leg of his career. He’s not the main star of a team for the first time ever in his career, and that shows in how he’s adapting to age and situations.