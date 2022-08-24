Shannon Sharpe’s simple reason for selecting “tiny” Stephen Curry over 7-foot Kevin Durant

On the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless state their reasons for selecting Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant over the other.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as two of the most dynamic offensive maestros the league has witnessed. At age 33, the GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball, while dominating the association on a nightly basis. Over their distinguished careers, both KD and Chef Curry have racked up HOF-worthy resumes.

Even though both these prolific scorers are two very different individuals with different roles on the hardwood, fans often debate about the greater star out of the two.

Recently, Shannon Sharpe jumped on this debate and had no hesitation in picking the Warriors’ shifty guard over The Durantula. On the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED” Sharpe said:

“Steph. At some point in time, we gonna have to stop falling in love with Kevin Durant’s intangibles – ‘oh he’s 7-foot tall… he’s great at all three levels, he can shoot the three, he has a great midrange, he can finish, and if you foul him, he goes to the free throw line’.

In pro sports, it’s all about updating your resume. This is what I know about Steph Curry. He has the Bill Russell award and he has the Larry O’Brien award. From this year. He did not get swept in the first round. So, at what point in time do we hold Kevin Durant accountable for not advancing teams to the finals?”

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins gives Kevin Durant a reality check on national television

“Stephen Curry can just win Finals MVP and lead a team to the Finals”: Shannon Sharpe

The 54-year-old analyst further spoke about Durant’s inability of leading the Nets to a deep playoff run this season.

“I know what he did with Steph Curry in 2017, 2018, and part of 2019 – he got hurt, Klay Thompson got hurt, they lost to Toronto in 6. I get all of that.

This was Kevin Durant’s opportunity when he left Golden State to do what Steph Curry did for Golden State. Lead a team without another superstar to the NBA Finals and win the title. So, when does Kevin Durant get to do that? Or are we still going to say ‘oh! We’ve never seen anything like it. We’ve never seen a guy that’s 7-foot tall, can put the ball in the floor, can hit you in the heads with 50, can drop 30 in 13 shots’. And…? It gets you what? It gets us talking about him, yes. He’s a unicorn, yes, he’s an anomaly. But where are the trophies?

9-24 in Game 1, 4-17, 6-11 in the biggest game of the season. Season on the line. Could stop from going down 0-3, the man took 11 shots. Game 4, he’s 13-31, shot 35% in the fourth quarter. Took 1 shot in the fourth quarter in Game 3.”

Shannon concluded by simply stating that Curry had what it took to be a winner.

“Right now, I’m taking little, little, little, tiny Steph. He ain’t 7-foot tall… he can’t give you 35 points on 14 shots. He can just win Finals MVP and lead a team to the finals. That’s all he can do. Little, tiny Steph.”

Would you rather have Steph Curry or KD? “Steph. At some point in time we have to stop falling in love with KD’s intangibles. In pro sports it’s all about updating your resume. When are we going to hold KD accountable for not advancing his teams to the Finals?” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/K7FjTligdT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 24, 2022

Kevin Durant might be a better individual player of the two, however, what Chef Curry has done for his teammates, his franchise, and the game of basketball seems to be far superior.

Also Read: 6’2″ Stephen Curry describes his go-to Gas Station snack, elaborates on how the same is no joke to him