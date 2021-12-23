“Delete this disrespect to Isiah Thomas immediately!”: Rudy Gay and NBA Twitter react strongly as StatMuse blames IT for the Lakers being 0-3 in the last 3 games

Rudy Gay reacts with others on NBA Twitter as StatMuse releases a very controversial tweet about Lakers star Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas has been a bit up and down during his current stint with the Lakers.

In his three games played for the franchise, the man has scored 19 points, 13 points, and 3 points, with the higher scoring games coming at good efficiency. But of course, the most recent game with 3 points can’t really be ignored either.

In terms of how things look for the franchise though, terrible wouldn’t quite be the right word for it. At the end of the day, not only has the team looked incohesive far too often, but Anthony Davis is also out with a gruesome knee injury. And as consequence, the team has lost all of its last 3 games.

StatMuse recently uploaded a similar statement onto Twitter, as they do with most statistics related to the NBA. However, this recent one has rubbed many in the community the wrong way. And frankly, that feeling is completely justified.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Knicks fans are given reason to worry as the star’s injury proves much worse than previously expected

NBA Twitter reacts as StatMuse puts out a tweet blaming Isiah Thomas for the Lakers’ recent terrible form

Isiah Thomas finally got a shot at the NBA again, and showed the world why he deserves a place in the league. And now, that his 10-day contract with the Lakers is up, he’ll be looking at all teams in the league to potentially offer him another.

However, tweets like this won’t exactly help his case at a crucial time.

The Lakers are 0-3 since signing Isaiah Thomas. pic.twitter.com/4Cius5RGVy — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 22, 2021

We can’t imagine IT would be very happy seeing this post. And that doesn’t change with Rudy Gay, or the rest of NBA Twitter either.

This is bullshit https://t.co/jW4EGkO8Md — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) December 23, 2021

Delete this please. — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 22, 2021

Yall have a negative agenda against players wtf — ☘️ (@ValtGang) December 22, 2021

Ok? He’s played great in 2/3 losses and it ain’t his fault — ☘️ (@FanMahome) December 22, 2021

Thomas is a man who has had to go through the hellfire of life to finally get a fair shot at the NBA once again. So, unfairly blaming him like this for 3 whole losses, despite him performing really well for 2 of those games?

Yeah, that was never going to sit well with anyone.

Also Read: Warriors star Jordan Poole hilariously shoots his shot with Spider-Man: No Way Home actor