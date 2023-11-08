“Can’t Also Expect Us to Play a Game”: Adam Silver Details the Changes Necessary to Make the All-Star Game Competitive Again

The NBA has implemented some key changes this season to make the league more entertaining and enjoyable for the fans. The introduction of the ongoing In-Season tournament, with its dazzling court designs and City Edition jerseys, has already been a grand success among fans. Now NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has revealed that the 2024 All-Star game, scheduled to be held in February of next year, will be undergoing some modifications to make the contest more competitive for players.

The league had announced previously that the All-Star game would return to its previous Eastern Conference vs Western Conference format. During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast, Silver further stated that he is aware of the players’ grievances from last year and the league will introduce some changes in this year’s programming to shift the focus of the basketball gala back on the game and the players.

Silver told Redick that the pomp and the razzle-dazzle surrounding the event was superseding the game itself. “Nobody was happy with the experience last year…I think what we got back from the players, ‘You gotta let us run through our typical routines. This his how we prepare for games. And if you’re gonna have us do a quick shootaround and stand there for 20 minutes, while you do these really fancy intros…then you can’t also expect us to play a game,” Silver said.

“We love the sort of…sizzle around the league, but if basketball is what’s most important…then players should be able to go through their normal routines,” he added. Fans have often complained about the All-Star game being more of a skills show than a real contest between the best players in the league. The NBA is looking to remedy the situation next year by curtailing all the concerts, shows and fancy intros that affect the players’ preparation before the game. In exchange, they want a more competitive game from the stars of the league.

Adam Silver talks about bringing basketball back to Indianapolis

During his conversation with Redick, Silver mentioned that basketball will be returning to its heartland in Indiana for the 2024 All-Star Game. The Indiana Pacers will be hosting the event in the city of Indianapolis. Therefore, the veteran executive thinks it’s only appropriate that the focus of the All-Star Weekend returns to some quality basketball action.

Silver clarified that he is not asking for a NBA Finals showdown from the players. But the league expects players to put on a decent show for the fans.

Silver’s attempt to bring the focus back to basketball is not merely a reaction to constructive criticism from fans. It is necessary to note here that the NBA’s broadcasting rights are up for grabs after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Therefore, the league is trying to optimize the quality of output from the league before negotiating a TV deal with the major broadcasting companies.