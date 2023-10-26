Exposing LeBron James’ ‘Heated’ Interaction With D’Angelo Russell, NBA Twitter Backs ‘Nastily’ Edited Video Between The 2 Lakers Stars

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets in the season opener. It wasn’t exactly the start to the season the Purple and Gold were hoping for as they lost 119-107. Moreover, their chemistry as a team is now being questioned as a video of the King’s “heated” interaction with teammate D’Angelo Russell has gone viral on X(Formerly Twitter).

The clip in question sees LeBron having an animated conversation with D’Lo. Instructing him to get him the ball on the right elbow, the video shows Russell blatantly ignoring Bron in the very next play, as he lets the three fly. However, after some research, NBA Twitter has realized the video is stitched. In fact, the four-time NBA Champion was actually advising Russell to give it to him in the elbow after his failed three-point attempt.

This, as expected, has not sat well with NBA fans around the world. In recent times, video editing technology has been used to frequently present people in a bad light, and it is no different in team sports. In this case, the creator of the video seemingly tried to suggest there are problems in the Lakers locker room.

Fortunately, NBA Twitter caught on quickly, and based on the reactions, they aren’t too pleased. Several people called out the page that posted it, for sharing such a “nasty” edit. It’s good to know that there are still people out there who don’t take everything they see at face value.

The Nuggets completely dominated the Lakers as fans serenaded LeBron James with “Who’s your daddy?” chants

As mentioned earlier, the Denver Nuggets completely embarrassed the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Winning by 12 points, Denver dismantled the Lakers 119-107. It was an embarrassing loss for LeBron James and Co., as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope proved to be too much for them.

The Joker ended the night with a triple-double, scoring 29 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. He was complimented well by Murrya and KCP, who scored 21 and 20 respectively. As for the Lakers, Anthony Davis put on a show in the first half with 17 points. However, he disappeared in the second, failing to score a basket in the last two quarters.

But, the highlight of the game had to be the narrative around King James. Despite having a stat line of 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, Bron was mocked by the Nuggets fans. As the game came to a close, the fans serenaded James and the Lakers with “Who’s your daddy?” chants.

Thankfully, this is just the first game of the season, and there are still 81 games more to go. But, as things stand, it’s clear to see that the Denver Nuggets stand a better chance of going back-to-back compared to the Lakers who are hoping to get LeBron his fifth championship ring.