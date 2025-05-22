Reggie Miller Choke Pose: Why Pacers-Knicks Most Iconic Moment Is One Shrouded In Irony

Reggie Miller was built for the big moments, and there was no bigger or more hostile stage than Madison Square Garden. By 1994, he had already developed a reputation for tormenting the New York Knicks, but it was that year’s Eastern Conference Finals that sealed his status as The Big Apple’s ultimate villain.

The series was fiery, with the Indiana Pacers and Knicks battling like long-time enemies determined to knock each other out.

In Game 1, Miller delivered a masterclass in clutch performance, scoring eight points in 8.9 seconds to stun the Knicks and give Indiana the early edge. “The Garden will be no place for the faint of heart today!” he famously said before tipoff.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher, but the Knicks were never going to be an easy opponent. With the series tied at 2-2, Miller and the Pacers delivered another brilliant performance, capitalizing as New York squandered a 70-58 lead heading into the fourth quarter and managed just 16 points in the final period.

The Pacers, on the other hand, scored 35 points in the fourth and won the game 93-86, taking a 3-2 lead. Miller had 39 points in the game, shooting 14-of-26 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range. There was no reason for him not to celebrate a dominant performance—and that’s when he did the choke pose.

While he was dismantling the Knicks, one of the franchise’s biggest fans, Spike Lee, was on the sidelines jawing at Miller. The NBA legend looked him dead in the eye and clutched his throat with both hands, mocking the Knicks for collapsing in real time.

In the 1994 Pacers-Knicks Playoff Series, Reggie Miller said, “Spike Lee who?” Showing the 4th quarter choke sign while looking at him after every clutch basket. pic.twitter.com/V619xgPdQb — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@oldskoolbballx) May 21, 2025

It became one of the most iconic visuals in NBA history.

Miller delivered a masterclass in both trash talk and shot-making. For many fans, that single pose came to define the Pacers-Knicks rivalry. But here’s where the irony kicks in: despite that legendary Game 5, the Pacers couldn’t close the deal. They lost the next two games, and the Knicks won the series in Game 7, advancing to the Finals.

The choke Reggie mocked? It came back to haunt Indiana. It still upsets Miller to this day. On All The Smoke, he said, “At the end of the day, it will always be on me. When you’re Superman and you have your superpowers, it’s always you. I failed those dudes.”

Although the entire team deserves credit, whether they win or lose, Miller often bears the sole burden of the 1994 loss.