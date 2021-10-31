“I’m really not worried about Stephen Curry’s scoring!”: Steve Kerr gives a nonchalant response to questions about the Warriors star’s scoreless 4th quarters this season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives an interesting answer on Stephen Curry going scoreless in the 4th quarter so far this season

We all know Stephen Curry is the epitome of greatness in basketball, and a future hall of famer already. But, despite all that, there are things that are a tad bit worrying about the player, this season.

Sure, the man is averaging 30.4 points a game at the moment, which is among the best in the league. But, his scoring in the fourth quarter during this year, has been very, very suspect.

So far, the Chef has not scored a single point during the final 12 minutes of regular-season games in 2021-22. And that fact didn’t change as he sat out the 4th quarter completely against the OKC Thunder.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked if he was concerned about this trend of Steph’s. And in response, let’s just say he echoed what every Warriors fan is likely thinking right now.

Steve Kerr isn’t worried about Stephen Curry’s scoreless 4th quarters

And honestly, we don’t really blame him for it.

At the end of the day, this is Stephen Curry. He is easily one of the best scorers in the NBA right now, something that Kerr was sure to highlight in his answer. Take a look at the tweet below to see what he said.

Steve Kerr on Steph not scoring in the fourth quarter so far this season: “if there’s one thing I’m not worried about it’s Steph Curry scoring. Seems like the biggest fluke of all time.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 30, 2021

Honestly, that seems about right.

Just last season, this man was doing absolutely everything for the Warriors, and he did it damn well. So frankly, much like Steve Kerr, we believe this is nothing more than a fluky stretch of sorts. And we’re sure that the Chef will break this streak soon enough.

