“Can’t Blame Peyton Manning”: Months Before Accusing Charles Barkley of Hustling Him, Stephen Disappointed Eli Manning With His Confession

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry appeared on the Super Bowl show alongside brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Apart from talking about football, Steph spoke about how he partnered with Peyton in a gold match against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in Capital One’s The Match. While Curry and Peyton lost the game, according to ESPN, Eli wanted Steph to blame his brother for the loss. While the Warriors’ star had blamed Charles Barkley for hustling him during the event, he stopped short of shifting part of the blame on Peyton.

Advertisement

A range of popular sportspersons have taken up amateur golf in recent years. The likes of the Manning brothers, Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry are just a few examples. Curry has already proved his mettle in the sport and recently won the ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament 2023.

Stephen Curry doesn’t blame Peyton Manning for the loss against Charles Barkley

Stephen Curry was asked whether Peyton Manning was to blame for his loss against Barkley and Mickelson. While the expectation was that Manning and Steph would easily defeat Barkley, the Round Mound of the Rebound produced a marvelous performance.

Advertisement

He produced multiple impressive shots and made an easy job of the game. Barkley’s easy win led to Eli asking Steph if Peyton was to blame for the loss. However, the Warriors’ star refused, claiming that it was his atrocious short game that was to blame:

“I can’t blame Peyton because my short game was atrocious, it’s still early in training camp. I’ve been working during the summer. It was even more deflating when I saw the video afterwards. I literally didn’t move him an inch and I gave it everything I had.”

Curry had produced multiple big misses including a 10-feet putt that would have helped them maintain a crucial lead. Regardless, Steph has since worked hard on his game and recently won The Match against NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Curry has hugely improved his golf skills in recent years

Curry has been an avid golfer in recent years. His recent wins have led to speculation about a potential professional career as a golfer. Curry won the recent ACC Golf tournament in Tahoe, producing a masterful display that saw him defeat 89 other golfers. He produced a remarkable hole-in-one en route to his victory and has certainly improved since his first match against Barkley.

Advertisement

What’s more, Barkley himself was part of the tournament but failed to impress. Barkley finished in the 74th position, which goes to show exactly how much Curry has been working on his skills.