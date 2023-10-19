“Tee Morant’s Become an Enabler For his Son”: Skip Bayless Sheds Light on Ja Morant’s Complete Character Change After $8,730,240 Paycheck

Ja Morant has faced several controversies in the NBA in recent times. Acquiring a star status in the league has further aggravated Morant’s actions, inviting stricter repercussions and widespread criticism. In the latest segment of Undisputed, Fox Sports Analyst Skip Bayless talked about the claims that much of Ja Morant’s newfound antics have been attributed to his dealings with his father, Tee Morant.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless also pointed out how Morant’s changed behavior had much to do with his rookie $8,730,000 paycheck. Bayless’ observation was very much on point, given Morant started displaying erratic behavior off the hardwood following his new-found fame. As per the Fox analyst’s notes, a lot of that has had to do with Morant’s father and the rest of his family and friends enabling this behavior in him.

Skip Bayless talks about father Tee Morant’s role in enabling Ja Morant

NBA analyst Skip Bayless highlighted the claims that much of Ja Morant’s erratic behavior was due to Tee Morant’s enabling behavior. As Bayless explained, NBA scouts have pointed out that Ja Morant had no issues with his personality before entering the league. However, things started to go downhill after Ja Morant started gaining considerable fame and money since his rookie season.

Advertisement

Morant’s father and many of his friends and family members would often travel with him on the road since he was offered his $8,730,240 rookie paycheck. This led to many of his near and dear ones to acquire a kind of ‘quasi-NBA celebrity’ status over a period of time. Expressing his concerns about the young Grizzlies star, Bayless said:

“The ESPN story points out that before his draft, so many scouts went deep dive on deep background checks on him [Ja Morant] and it quotes a bunch of these scouts saying he had zero issues in his past in college or high school. He came from a good home, a two parent home and yet now the story points out that the Grizzlies believe his father Tee, who now travels with him on the road, has become kind of a quasi NBA superstar of his own. You know, he’s living the ‘good life’ as a star on the road with his son and that he’s become an enabler for his son.”

Bayless also talks about the eccentric habits of excessive drinking and other vices that Ja Morant has picked up following his fame. Morant would often show up late to practice and splurge excessively at strip clubs. As the NBA analyst claimed, Morant had tried seeking help but never took his rehabilitation seriously, as he quit the facility within two days.

Seems like Ja Morant has learned his lessons now, given he will be starting this season with a 25-game ban. Despite being one of the best young players in the league, only strict veteran leadership can help Morant return to becoming a successful NBA player.

Advertisement

Tee Morant was slammed by fans for Ja’s erratic behavior

Ja Morant’s behavior had shocked much of the NBA fraternity, fans and veterans alike. Many claimed that Ja’s father, Tee Morant, is living his stardom vicariously through his son’s fame. Though Tee failed to gain his chance in the NBA, his son’s newfound stardom had him become an enabler for Ja’s erratic behavior.

Ja Morant, however, is greatly thankful for his father’s role in his current celebrity status. Tee Morant had always encouraged his son’s basketball career and stuck with him through high-school. Morant clapped back at fans slamming his father with a tweet, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the NBA player Tee Morant had created out of Ja.