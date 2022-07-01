“The Clippers are a threat and a problem”: Draymond Green points out at Ty Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the supporting cast 

Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals why the LA Clippers are a real problem.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA once again, winning their 4th title in 8-years. Stephen Curry and co have managed to revive their dynasty, which many assumed was over post the 2019 Finals. The Dubs had clinched the west for the 6th time in 8-years.

Despite having won multiple championships in the past, doubts loomed over the Warriors even coming out of the west, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. While Steve Kerr and his crew didn’t get the chance to meet the Suns, they defeated the Grizzlies in the conference semi-finals.

Speaking of the west, one team that could have made things difficult if 100% healthy were the LA Clippers. Coached by none other than Ty Lue, the architect behind the biggest comeback in Finals history, which ironically came against the Warriors in 2016.

During the recent crossover episode between Draymond Green and JJ Redick’s podcast, the former revealed why the Clippers could pose a real threat to the Warriors.

Draymond Green addresses why the LA Clippers are a real threat.

Though the Clips didn’t make it past the play-in tournament, they have a lot of positives to take from the season. Coach Lue did an impeccable job in grooming the supporting cast amid the absence of the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

While Kawhi missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a partial ACL tear, PG13 missed 51-games due to an elbow injury. While expectations were they would tank, the Clippers showed real fight, with the likes of Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac elevating their performances.

Coming off his 4th championship, Green revealed why the Clippers posed a real threat.

“Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA, and then they have great players Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys that they are filling in around them with, you going to pull a trade-off and get Robert Covington and a Norman Powell and you already have a Marcus Morris there, Reggie Jackson. They’re a real threat, Batum may probably will resign there, like that a real threat and a problem.”

Green does speak from experience, considering the two Finals losses that the Dubs faced in 2016 and 2019 had a Clippers connection. While the 2016 Finals had one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history with Coach Lue helping the Cavs rally from a 3-1 deficit, the 2019 Finals had the Raptors win their first championship, with Kawhi being the Finals MVP.

