“Can’t Have Draymond Green Miss 27 Games!”: Warriors Broadcaster Shows Great Faith in Stephen Curry and Co. for 2024–25 Season

The Golden State Warriors’ disappointing 10th-place finish in the 2023-24 season prompted discussions on whether they should consider blowing up the roster to rebuild more effectively around Stephen Curry. However, Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald rubbished that discourse and argued that the team would’ve had a much better campaign if Draymond Green had not missed 27 games.

During a recent appearance on the Steiny and Guru radio show, the veteran announcer claimed that had the forward not sat out for nearly a third of the regular season games, the team would’ve won a few more games and finished much higher in the Western Conference. Fitzgerald pointed out that any team in the league would see a similar trajectory if one of their core players is sidelined.

Therefore, the play-by-play announcer didn’t understand the panic regarding the outcome of last season. He believes that the Dubs have enough pieces to make a good run simply if they can stay healthy during the regular season.

He said,

“Draymond Green missed 27 games and the Warriors still won 46 games and won 25 games on the road. You are telling me this was not a 53 or 54-win team if Draymond played some of those 27 games?… You have Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Bradin] Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and [Moses] Moody.”

“Like, you have so many good players already, like, this whole, ‘Oh the Warriors are done’… No! They can’t have Draymond miss 27 games,” the 58-year-old added.

Statistically, Fitzgerald’s take is valid. Last season, the Warriors won 60% of their regular season games with Green in the lineup and only 48.1% with him sidelined. Had he played all 82 games and the team had maintained the same winning percentage, they would’ve finished with 49 wins, enough for a sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, Green wasn’t the only key Warriors player sidelined for an extended period. Guard Chris Paul missed 24 games, forcing the team to rely heavily on rookie Brandin Podziemski to fill in for the veteran. It worked out well, as the young star took giant strides and established himself as a key rotational piece for the Warriors, even starting ahead of Klay Thompson in a few games.

Green and Paul’s absence also forced Jonathan Kuminga to take up more responsibility on the offensive end. The forward answered his team’s call, finishing the season as the team’s third-highest scorer.

The Warriors now have two young stars who can play a critical role next season and pair that with Green missing significantly fewer games. The team can undoubtedly be a dark horse in the West next season. However, they still have several questions to ponder about in the offseason.

The Warriors need to make some decisions in the offseason

The Warriors have only 11 contracted players heading into the 2024-25 season and have to make a slew of decisions before they set expectations for the upcoming campaign. The biggest question is Klay Thompson’s future.

The veteran guard is an unrestricted free agent and the team is interested in bringing him back next year. However, the Warriors’ cap situation and Thompson’s woeful campaign make it unlikely that he’d return next season. After 13 years and four championships together, the team and their legend are seemingly heading towards a painful separation.

While one of their oldest players is heading out the door, their two young stars could follow him if they aren’t offered new deals. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are entering the final year of their rookie contracts and are expecting an extension before the new season commences.

While Kuminga will undoubtedly be offered a massive contract, Moody’s future is uncertain. The Warriors will likely want to retain him, but their best offer may not be enticing enough for the guard to extend his stay in San Francisco. It’s a murky situation that the Warriors need to resolve soon.

The future of Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins also hang in the balance. Neither veteran made a strong case to be retained next year and the franchise will ponder if they can trade them and get an upgrade or clear space and add a star player. The Warriors have plenty of questions to answer.

While Bob Fitzgerald has faith in the current roster, the franchise may feel differently and act accordingly in the offseason.