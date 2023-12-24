“One Of The Hardest NBA Commercials Of All Time!”: Kevin Garnett Raves About Iconic LeBron James-Stephen Curry Christmas Advert

Kevin Garnett is one of the personalities from the basketball community who is an avid social media enthusiast. Apart from sharing his opinions on his podcast, Garnett often shares different stats and facts on Instagram. KG often gives his two cents on different players and teams. This time, the Boston Celtics legend took to his Instagram Story to gush over an iconic NBA Christmas Commercial, featuring Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Advertisement

ESPN had posted the iconic Jingle Hoops advertisement from 2013. Kevin Garnett shared this reel to his Instagram Story while dubbing it as one of the greatest ones to exist. Garnett wrote:

One of the HARDEST NBA COMMERCIALS OF ALL TIME

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1738693821745995778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Christmas Day is an exciting day on the NBA calendar with some entertaining fixtures. To hype up the event, the league does a phenomenal job of releasing advertisements as promotions.

Kevin Garnett is just one of many fans who is a huge fan of the Jingle Hoops commercial. Back in 2013, the video featured Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Steve Nash taking turns shooting long-range shots. Eventually, LeBron James capped the whole thing off with a majestic dunk.

Not just the commercial, but people also talk about the behind-the-scenes footage from the same to date.

Advertisement

Given just how iconic this commercial has turned out to be, it’s hard to argue against Kevin Garnett’s opinion. With it being the popular verdict amongst the NBA community as well, fans can only hope that the NBA does something similar very soon.

What are some of the other iconic NBA Christmas Commercials?

Numerous other commercials are also memorable. The BIG: Color advertisement from 2012 features some of the most elite players of the time – Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwyane Wade, and Joe Johnson – dribbling to the tune of “Carol of the Bells.”

Back in 2011, amid the lockout, the league was forced to postpone the commencement of the campaign. With the season beginning on 25th December, the NBA didn’t waste the opportunity to bless fans with a spectacular advertisement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChampChong/status/1077298139768356864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The “All I want for Christmas is the NBA”, “The Most Dunktastic Time of the Year”, and “Kobe & LeBron’s MVPuppets Christmas”, among others, are also some of the most loved Christmas Day commercials.

Just like every other year, this time as well, there are five thrilling fixtures scheduled for Christmas Day. The New York Knicks go up against the Milwaukee Bucks followed by the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors contest.

The iconic Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry is the third contest of the night. And before the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks cap off the night, the Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers.