Gilbert Arenas Mocks The Mavericks By Celebrating Luka Doncic’s Lakers Bucket With Beer And Hookah

Luka Doncic has battled the ‘fat’ and ‘unfit’ criticism for the majority of his career. But recently, he has been a target in what seems like a smear campaign against him. Being labeled as a beer-drinking, hookah-smoking player with no motivation to change his lifestyle while being one of the best in the league seems like a bitter move from his previous employer.

Gilbert Arenas sees the current situation the same way. The former NBA star, while streaming the Lakers-Timberwolves game on Playback, poked fun at the Mavericks after the Slovenian made a bucket in the first quarter.

The Athletic recently reported that the Mavs had health concerns regarding Luka due to some of his habits. Allegedly, the 26-year-old enjoys treating himself with beer and hookah quite often. Despite their attempts to get him on track, the Slovenian refused to let go of the bad habits, which made the Mavs trade him without caution.

Keeping up with the alleged bad habits, Gil pulled out a fake hookah stick and a can of beer to celebrate Luka extending his team’s lead to 10 points. Agent Zero mocked the Mavs on the live stream because a player with such bad habits isn’t supposed to play that well.

The recent report also suggested that the last days of Luka in Dallas might make anyone question his professionalism. “The people who witnessed Doncic’s last days in Dallas do not paint a flattering portrait of the 25-year-old’s professionalism,” the report said.

These allegations aren’t going to be taken seriously by Gil because he has been a fan of the Slovenian for a while. When he was shockingly traded to the Lakers, Gil said that the decision was “laughable.”

He even went on to compare his style of playing to the great Magic Johnson. Gil said, “When Luka drives, the defense itself have to play perfect basketball because he’s so smart and so patient. It reminds you of a Magic Johnson type.”

After coming off an injury, Luka has played just five games for the Lakers so far. He already has a memorable 32-point performance with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. When Luka recently faced his former franchise, he dropped a triple-double in what was considered to be a revenge game.

With each passing day, the trade is looking more ridiculous. It doesn’t make sense why a team that reached the NBA Finals last season would trade their 5x first team All-NBA centerpiece to their Conference Rivals.