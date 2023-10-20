Stephen Curry’s Father Dell Curry Reveals New Wife 23 Months After ‘Ugly’ Divorce With Sonya Curry

Dell Curry, despite his history as a former NBA player, has a very private life. In addition to his life as a retired professional, he is also the father of both Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. Two of the best sharpshooters in the league, one of whom (Steph) is considered the greatest shooter of all time. However, he recently sat down with the Charlotte Observer, where he shared some details about his personal life, most notably, how he is now remarried.

In a rather candid interview, Curry revealed that he is now married to Nicki Smith. He was introduced to her by some of their mutual friends and only met in person after a month of phone calls. He said,

“I’d met her a couple of times. We talked on the phone for a month before I laid eyes on her. I’m like: “Oh, I like this girl, man. What’s going on here?”

“I wasn’t going to get married again. But life is great right now. It couldn’t be better.”

Notably, this is the same person Dell brought to the 2022 NBA Finals, where he saw his son Steph win his fourth NBA Championship. This news also comes just 23 months after Dell and his ex-wife, Sonya Curry, finalized their divorce.

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry had an ugly divorce after 33 years of marriage

In 2021, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry announced their divorce after 33 years of marriage. They got married back in 1988 while Dell was with the Charlotte Hornets. During their marriage, they had three children together: two sons, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, and a daughter, Sydel Curry.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out after three decades together. Citing infidelity on both sides, the two ended their marriage in an ugly fashion. Sonya was the first to file for divorce, claiming “marital misconduct” and suggesting that Dell had a host of affairs outside of their marriage.

In a similar fashion, Dell submitted his divorce papers accusing his ex-wife of the same thing. Filing it under “acts of illicit s*xual misconduct”, the retired NBA player claimed Sonya even stayed with another man. All while he was still pursuing his career in the league.

The divorce was finalized almost two years ago, and the two have moved on with their lives.

Rumor had it that Dell swapped wives with another man

Once the divorce was finalized, both Dell Curry and Sonya Curry got back on the dating wagon. Following this, rumors started to swirl that Dell had pretty much swapped wives with another man. In other words, he began dating a woman who many believed was the ex-wife of Sonya’s new man.

These rumors were quickly debunked, as it was later revealed that Sonya’s new partner just so happened to have been married to someone else named Kim. And, while they do look similar, this couldn’t be further from the truth.