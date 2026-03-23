“Can’t Rule Anything Out”: Stephen A. Smith Hesitates to Dismiss Lakers as West Favorites Amid 9-Game Win Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last few weeks. They have elevated themselves as a real threat in the Western Conference following their nine-game win streak. Head coach JJ Redick has been able to rectify the team’s early defensive woes. Although many people are jumping on the Lakers bandwagon, Stephen A. Smith is reluctant to jump headfirst.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team hotter than the Lakers. OKC has won 11 games in a row, but LA is right behind with 9. In those games, the Lakers have shown resilience to come back while facing adversity. They have also demonstrated their dominance in certain instances.

The face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, has looked like a superstar during this stretch. The Slovenian star is averaging a ridiculous 40.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Austin Reaves has played his role as a great second option, while LeBron James has seemingly bought into being a third option.

Los Angeles has climbed up to the third seed in the West, behind the top-seeded Thunder and the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Although the Lakers have been great, Stephen A. Smith can’t seem to muster enough confidence to proclaim them as the superior team in the West.

“I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat San Antonio. I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat OKC,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

Now, before any Lakers fans begin to give Smith a piece of their mind, he didn’t completely dismiss the purple and gold. After those two teams, he looks at the Lakers as the next best option.

“They are legitimately the 3rd best team in the Western Conference, and the momentum is climbing, which means to me we can’t rule anything out,” Smith proclaimed.

Stephen A Smith on the Lakers title chances: “I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat San Antonio. I wouldn’t pick the Lakers to beat OKC but they are legitimately the 3rd best team in the Western Conference and the momentum is climbing which means to me we can’t rule anything out”… pic.twitter.com/9iUkIAiVez — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 23, 2026

Even when the Lakers were playing mediocre basketball, it was difficult to rule them out. As long as Doncic, James, and Reaves are on the court, they’ll always have a chance strictly due to talent. It’s a bit different now that the team is playing a more complete all-around game.

No team wants to deal with Doncic in a seven-game series with the way he is currently playing. James may be 41-years-old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. Last but not least, Reaves is having the best season of his career, averaging 23.5 points per game. The Lakers could certainly make some noise. We will just have to wait until April to see if that’ll be the case.