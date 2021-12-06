“When you focus on the past, that’s your ego; When I focus on the future, it’s my pride!” Giannis Antetokounmpo describes how he stays humble and not dwell on ego and pride as NBA Twitter wishes him a happy 27th birthday

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his wisdom on ego and pride and he focuses on staying humble, compared to other players at his age and status in the NBA

An NBA Champion this year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has all the accolades to be as boastful as possible. He is the reigning NBA champion with the Finals MVP trophy. He’s a back-to-back MVP of the world’s best basketball league.

Giannis is also won the Defensive Player Of The Year in 2020. At the age of 27, The Greek Freak has accomplished so much. But he is always known for his jocular mood during the press conference, and for his humble replies to the questions by the press.

In one of the interviews during the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis was asked by a reporter how he keeps himself humble. He replied,”When you focus on the past, that’s your ego. When I focus on the future, it’s my pride.”

Giannis The Humble Beast

There are multiple instances where Giannis has proved his control over his mindset and his humility. While talking to Euro Hoops recently, he said “I am not the best player in the world.”

He further crowned The King by saying I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. LeBron is still the best player in the world”.

After winning the championship, Giannis went to a Chick Fil-A drive-through to order 50 nuggets because he scored 50 in Game 6. On the way, he took pics with fans on the roadside. He also allowed one such fan to hold the Championship trophy aloft.

When it comes to being a freak of Nature, Giannis is second to none. But it is also pretty remarkable how he stays humble despite all the success.

