“Can’t Scream Your Kid Into the NBA or NFL”: Charles Barkley Slams Overbearing Parents in Youth Sports

At the root of the equation, the purpose of sports is to have fun. Throughout the years, however, the purpose for many has become to chase money and fame, not the love of the game. As a result, parents see the money that comes from professional sports and are eager to push their children. Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley has a problem with overbearing parents in youth sports.

Everyone is trying to get a head start in achieving their dreams. In many instances, the parents are dictating the future for their children. Instead of letting their child organically fall in love with a sport, they are pushing it down their throat.

Back in the day, if a child admitted they aspired to become a professional basketball player, their journey began with a basic peewee team. Nowadays, parents are investing in private training with children as young as five years old. Barkley doesn’t believe that is conducive to leading their children to their desired goal.

In a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast, Barkley slammed parents who are overbearing to their kids. The Phoenix Suns legend didn’t hold back in his opinionated take.

“You can’t scream your kid into the NBA or NFL,” Barkley proclaimed.

Before Barkley made this declaration, he brought up an inspiring video he watched on social media not too long ago. In the video, a father consoled his son, who was crying because his team lost. But his father reassured him that the only thing that matters is that he did his best.

That is the energy that more parents need to have. Instead, the common behavior has become parents yelling at referees from the stands. Referees will make mistakes just like everyone else.

These types of parents are ruining sports for children, leading to a toxic environment. Barkley sends a public message to these types of parents, urging them to change the way they act.

“Stop trying to live your life through your kids’ sports,” Barkley said. “Be positive.”

Since high school sports feature plenty of parents yelling at coaches and referees, Barkley doesn’t indulge in going to watch any high school games. He is not a fan of the environment that many parents are normalizing within sport, and taking the joy away from playing the game.

Hopefully, Barkley’s words reach the hearts of those who need them the most. Until that day happens, he won’t become a fan of youth or high school-level sports.