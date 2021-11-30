“Jonas Valanciunas should expect a random NBA drug test soon!”: Pelicans’ big surprises everyone as he goes 7/8 from the deep to take down the Clippers

The 5-17 New Orleans Pelicans and their big man Jonas Valanciunas sank the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center

Only a few things are going right for the New Orleans Pelicans amid their face of the franchise Zion Williamson struggling with injuries since the start of the season. Jonas Valanciunas is one of few positives.

The big man is having the best season of his career in his 10th season in the NBA. Averaging 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists a game, it is the 3-point line from where the big man has been pin-point.

Also Read: Advanced statistics show how the Warriors’ superstar gets makes more shots from deep when he has defenders on him

Although he’s just taking 2.3 attempts per game from behind the arc he’s scored 1 each game at 46 percent. Monday night, he attempted 5 shots from downtown when there were 5 minutes left on the clock in the second quarter and made all of them. And then made 2 more before the first half ended.

Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans give the Clippers their second loss in a row

Valanciunas went berserk in the game against Los Angeles Clippers and single-handedly outscored them in the first half.

Jonas Valanciunas tonight: 39 PTS

15 REB

15-24 FG

7-8 3P

in 32 MINS He is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points, 15+ rebounds, 7+ threes in fewer than 35 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LelYD9aSOy — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2021

Jonas Valanciunas finished Monday with 39 points, 15 rebounds & 7 3-pointers. He’s the 4th player in NBA history with 35 points, 15 rebounds & 7 3-pt FG in a game. The others are James Harden (x3), Vince Carter & Aron Baynes. pic.twitter.com/SsrNswbEpT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2021

Looks like Clippers are giving off plenty from the perimeter this season. They ended up losing the game 104-123.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Jonas Valanciunas joins Stephen Curry as the only players this season with 35 points, 10 rebounds & 7 3-pointers in a game. Both games came against the Clippers. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 30, 2021

The Clippers came tried coming back late in the 4th quarter, but their efforts were not enough to climb the hole Jonas put them in.

NBA Twitter expects a drug test soon for the Pelicans’ big

Twitter thinks he might have a drug test by the NBA coming up.

So the league is definitely going to randomly drug test Jonas Valanciunas tomorrow aren’t they? — Jeff Helberg (@JeffConfide) November 30, 2021

— Gay Szn (@TheBigGaySzn) November 30, 2021

Jonas Valanciunas boutta get hit with a big ass drug test tomorrow morning — . (@IovelsX) November 30, 2021

@nba since y’all wanted to drug test Taurean Prince for making a layup over Joel Embiid, plz drug test Jonas Valanciunas. — Baz 👑 (@BillyNotBaz) November 30, 2021

Also Read: LA Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel comments on LeBron James and co’s defensive advantage and offensive struggles of the team’s lineup

Whether the big man gets a drug test or not, he has given some momentum to the Pelicans before Zion comes back next month. Let’s see if this is a one-off game or they do have some intent to not tank this season.