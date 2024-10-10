mobile app bar

Caitlin Clark’s Competitive Nature Took Over When She Attempted to Make “The Best Pizza Ever” During Hawkeyes’ Italy Trip

Shubham Singh
Published

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark had a rough start to life in the WNBA, as she struggled to cope with the league’s physicality. However, she persevered, improved steadily, and put together one of the greatest rookie campaigns in the league’s history. It showcased that the harder she’s pushed, the more she strives to improve. That mindset isn’t only limited to basketball but also to something as innocuous as making pizza.

In August 2023, she and the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Italy for preseason games. During the trip, the team participated in a pizza-making contest. Clark worked diligently on her pizza, leaving no stone unturned to win the competition.

When her teammate Kate Martin rated her pizza presentation an A- after giving A+ grades to others around her, Clark hilariously protested and shouted, “A+, A++!” She then pointed at Martin’s pizza and yelled, “That’s a big fat F, F, F, F!

Later, the players sat down to taste their creations and Martin rated hers 11/10. Clark immediately responded that her pizza was 12/10, hilariously showcasing that she wouldn’t even tolerate finishing second in a friendly cooking competition.

Clark wants to win every contest

During a team bonding outing with her Indiana Fever teammates at a golf driving range, Clark showcased her perfect form, earning a score of 100. Her teammate Aliyah Boston was impressed with her swing and remarked, “What isn’t she good at?

But then, Clark’s backcourt partner Lexie Hull also scored a 100 but seemingly hit the ball farther than the rookie. That did not sit well with the guard who took the club, walked to the tee-off spot, unleashed an even better drive, and outscored her teammate. Everyone in attendance was not only impressed with her performance but also couldn’t help chuckling at her competitive spirit.

Clark’s competitive drive, work ethic, and genetics make her a generational athlete. Her high school coaches believe she could have been a prolific soccer player if she hadn’t left the sport behind to focus on her dream of playing in the WNBA.

