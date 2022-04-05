“Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star’s case to win MVP

NBA Reddit uncovers incredible stat comparing MVP cadidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both been having incredible seasons so far.

Both players have led their teams to be one of the ones to beat in their respective conferences. And largely because of this, they both stand in the top-3 candidates to win MVP this season.

To focus on the Bucks star for a second here, the Greek Freak has upped his game dramatically, even when compared to last season. As a free throw shooter, he is now converting 72.1% of his shots, compared to his 68.5% from the last campaign. And while it may not show up in the raw numbers just yet, the man’s long ball seems to be coming along nicely as well.

But, no matter how good a case Giannis may have to win, it seems that Nikola Jokic just keeps finding ways to one-up him in any way possible.

You don’t believe us? Well then, simply allow us one opportunity to explain an example of this very phenomenon.

NBA Reddit uncovers that Nikola Jokic has recorded the same number of double-doubles, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has played games this season

And yes, we mean double-doubles in a single season.

Recently, Redditor u/cycguy2 apparently just happened to be exploring some pages of basketball reference. And well, here is what they had to say on the matter.

“(Nikola) Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played… Just a fun note I realized, Jokic is a walking double-double. He also has one fewer double-double than Embiid has games played.”

The user had also uploaded links to basketball reference page, guiding any onlooker to the proof that justifies their statement. And ladies and gentlemen, upon our inspection, everything checked out.

This stat is undeniably insane. And after reading it, we have a hard time arguing against Nikola Jokic winning his second consecutive MVP.

Perhaps the voters will feel the same way when the regular season comes to a close.

