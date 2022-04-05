Basketball

“Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star’s case to win MVP

"Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!": NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star's case to win MVP
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
‘My dad is now wearing my jersey and feeling proud, where was he for 20 years’: Dennis Rodman slams his father for abandoning him so early in his life
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!": NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star's case to win MVP
“Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star’s case to win MVP

NBA Reddit uncovers incredible stat comparing MVP cadidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic…