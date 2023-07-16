“Can’t Wait to Watch..”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Shaquille O’Neal in Cheering for Lionel Messi’s $150,000,000 Inter Miami MLS Move

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the NBA’s biggest superstar, but he is also an avid fan of soccer. The eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, Francis is even a professional athlete in the sport. So, when Inter Miami pulled off the biggest move in the history of the MLS by signing Lionel Messi for $150,000,000, Giannis was among the many that celebrated. And to add to the hype, the Bucks superstar recently joined Shaquille O’Neal in addressing the transfer publicly.

When Messi initially signed on with Miami, Shaq didn’t wait too long before welcoming him to the city. Take a look at Luis Mazariegos’s tweet to see what his message for the soccer superstar was.

“I love you brother, you are the best. Look forward to meeting you, brother. Te amo.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is excited to see Lionel Messi play

As mentioned prior, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a massive soccer fan, perhaps the biggest in the NBA. So, when the signing happened, some wondered why his reaction hadn’t come through on social media, or during an interview of any kind.

However, while the Greek Freak did arrive late to the party, he did announce his excitement on Threads.

Post by @giannis_an34 View on Threads

“I can’t wait to watch him play”

Giannis has announced his love for the United States on multiple occasions, oftentimes to very humorous. It is likely that with this signing the love has only grown exponentially since.

Giannis offered his talents to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Money is no object in the NBA. However, how much money the league has, and tends to throw around can often be dwarfed by the football world.

In the past few years, teams from Saudi Arabia have especially been on the hunt for the top players in the world, offering ludicrous amounts of money to acquire their talents. And seeing all of that, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t help but try and join both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, something you can read about here.