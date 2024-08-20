Carmelo Anthony Claims Steph Curry is More Than the Best Shooter and Best Point Guard Ever

Stephen Curry has become a serious contender for the Greatest of All Time(GOAT) Point Guard throne after his heroics in the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, there is no doubt about his status as the GOAT shooter. His gold-medal-winning performances in Paris have once again brought discussions about his legacy to the forefront. Carmelo Anthony also discussed the same on his 7 PM in Brooklyn pod, where he was joined by renowned radio host Charlemagne Tha God.

During the conversation with Charlemagne, podcast co-host Kid Mero asked Anthony whether Curry is the greatest point guard of all time. Melo instantly acknowledged that he had never seen a shooter like Chef Curry and that the four-time NBA Champion is one of the greatest players to ever do it regardless of the position.

But then Melo pointed out that Curry’s legacy transcends just being the GOAT point guard or the GOAT shooter. Anthony considers the Golden State Warriors guard as someone who has left an impression on the basketball world that can never be replicated.

“He’s[Curry] the greatest shooter I’ve ever seen. He is a hell of a player. He is a great player. Fu** best shooter, fu** best point, he’s one of the greatest players ever who has graced this game. I don’t think we probably will ever see this again,” Melo said.

“Let’s appreciate this window of what we have with Steph,” he added.

Melo refused to box the sharpshooter under a certain position or a label, terming his overall impact to be beyond that. He declared that there would be no one like Curry again. Therefore, we should savor every moment before he retires.

Anthony has always considered Stephen Curry a special player. Melo was the witness to one of the most iconic performances by Curry, which pushed the PG to prominence. He always knew that the Warriors legend would turn into what he is today.

Carmelo Anthony saw early glimpses of Curry’s greatness

On February 27, 2013, Stephen Curry exploded for 54 points against the New York Knicks. Melo’s squad watched helplessly as he buried 11 three-pointers. This performance became a viral sensation and put a huge spotlight on the guard, who had been battling injuries in the previous seasons.

But Anthony knew that Steph was capable of getting on a heater if injuries stayed away. The then Knicks Forward used to workout with the Warriors guard in the offseason. He had first-hand seen his prep, and knew that he’d be a match-up nightmare in the NBA.

Therefore, Melo urged his teammates to keep a tab on Curry before his 54-point explosion. During a May episode of his pod, the former Knicks superstar recalled,

“By the time when we get to New York. I know he’s a sicko. I’m reading the scouting report, I’m like, ‘Nah, you can’t leave him. You have no responsibility tonight, just chase him around.’”

At any rate, this is among the long line of testimonies that sums up the impact Stephen Curry has had in the NBA. He remains the hardest to guard on the perimeter while being one of the best clutch performers in the league. Not enough can be said about how much he has changed the way the game of basketball is played in recent times.