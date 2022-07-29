Is LeBron James’ 3rd marriage with Cavaliers on the cards? NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals details

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James is in no mood to leave the LA Lakers but doesn’t forget to mention the Cleveland Cavaliers creating huge salary space.

Entering his 20th season, LeBron James continues to be a dominant force on the hardwood, coming off a milestone year, individually, despite his team having a horrid outing. The Lakers superstar averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG, shooting an efficient 52.4% from the field.

Recently, King James surpassed Hall of Famer Karl Malone as the second all-time leading scorer, looking to dethrone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the numero uno spot in the upcoming 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old refuses to slow down as he enters the last year of his contract before free agency.

There is no doubt that LBJ will be on everybody’s radar if he decides to test the market. According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, the four-time champion will ideally stay with the purple and gold. Nonetheless, the senior writer does not forget to tease a Cavaliers reunion.

Also read: Karl Malone explains why 6ft 8, 275lbs LeBron James is the most talented NBA player ever

Adding to his point, Windy cited how the Cleveland team had created huge salary space. The currently constructed Cavs roster boasts a plethora of young talent.

“They have this growing young team”: Brian Windhorst on the possibility of LeBron James’ 3rd stint with the Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the most iconic chapters in James’ two-decade career. The kid from Akron shared a love-hate relationship with the franchise for years before the 2016 championship. One couldn’t have imagined it better for LBJ, who delivered on his promise in one of the best storylines.

While the four-time Finals MVP hasn’t suggested a reunion with the Cavs, rumor mills continue to churn news of him ending his career in Cleveland, with reports even suggesting his first-born Bronny joining him. Though this would be nothing short of a fairytale story, it’s a long shot.

Having followed James’ career closely, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst had the following to say about the eighteen-time All-Star’s future.

New #ESPNDaily: We ask @WindhorstESPN to decode LeBron’s new strategy with Russ/Kyrie and his leverage with the Lakers — and why the Cavs now have all that cap space ☝️😐☝️ ➕ How Kobe informs the KD mystery and “the biggest unknown in the NBA” 🎧 https://t.co/JJV5f5rWif pic.twitter.com/u9c50ijWQi — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) July 21, 2022

The past season saw the beginning of a new era in Cavaliers basketball. Though the team failed to make it past the play-in tournament, they had a lot of positive takeaways. The young roster has the right size and skill, with the likes of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Lauri Markkanen.

However, there is a deficit of experience in the lineup, and who better than Cleveland’s very own King James to fill in this void?

Also read: LeBron James’ efficiency on 24,537 shots when compared to Michael Jordan gives an insight on who the better scorer is