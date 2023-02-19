LeBron James Claims ‘Age’ May Ruin His Plans to Play With Younger Son Bryce James

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is currently 38 years old. His continued athleticism and logic-defying durability have fooled the NBA community into thinking James will be in this league for a long time. His desire to play with son Bronny James has further strengthened this belief. But regardless of how LeBron looks and plays currently, age will certainly catch up to him.

During the All-Star game availability update, James was asked if he wished to play with his younger son Bryce James as well. The question, again fueled by LeBron’s atrocious durability, however, elicited a surprising response from the Lakers star.

LeBron James, as per Fox Sports reporter Melissa Rohlin, wasn’t sure if that was possible. Rohlin wrote of the interaction on her Twitter.

“LeBron James was asked if he wants to stay in the league long enough to play with Bryce. He said he’s not sure how long he will play. “I know I’m on the side of the hill, that’s for sure.”

Will LeBron James play with Bryce James?

At LeBron’s current pace, it seems likely that he would be able to play with Bronny in the near future. His older son will become draft eligible by 2024. So, the possibility of this fits the current status quo.

But the possibility of LeBron James playing with Bryce is not as favorable. His comments reflect the same mindset. James has not risen to such heights without being practical. He knows when something is achievable and when it is just a pipe dream. In this case, it is the latter.

After all, Bryce is just 15. He will not become draft eligible for four more years. With LeBron’s ever-increasing physical troubles, his chances of playing with Bryce are slim. James has struggled with ankle soreness for over a month. He has continued to play through the discomfort. This is clearly a sign of an aging body.

Bryce will become eligible for the draft in 2027, by then James would be 43. James is clearly in the middle of building a foolproof legacy. So, he would likely retire before his game deteriorates.

By 2027, when James is 43, his game would certainly have deteriorated significantly. Essentially sealing the fate of any possible collaboration with Bryce.

