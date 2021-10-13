“My boat cuts through the water like a knife; call it ‘Nordic Knife’:” Klay Thompson reveals a hilariously intricate backstory on his boat ahead of crucial Warriors season

Klay Thompson reveals the reasoning behind his boat being named ‘Nordic Knife’ and provides fans with quite an intricate backstory.

The Golden State Warriors mere months away from being at full strength as Klay Thompson seems raring to go. After suffering an Achilles tear and an ACL injury, it’s safe to say that the Warriors were given the scare of a lifetime. Fortunately, according to several reports, Klay looks more like himself as each day passes.

Regardless of how great Klay Thompson looks in practice, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he hasn’t taken to NBA hardwood in over 2 years. In that time, he’s entertained Warriors fans and NBA fans in general through several segments on social media.

The most prominent were his Instagram lives from his boat that more times than not had his adorable dog, Roco, by his side. Klay took to Instagram many times from his boat to talk about everything from the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season to Drake’s newest album.

Klay Thompson explains reasoning behind his boat’s name.

We’ve seen Klay’s boat so much that the Warriors star believed that it deserved a backstory of its own. It’s safe to say that he did not disappoint with this origin story.

“I have a few names for it. I call it the ‘Nordic Knife’ or ‘Splash Express’. She was made in Finland, so that’s Norwegian I think. She cuts the water like a knife, so I call her the ‘Nordic Knife’. People are like, ‘Why would you name your boat after a weapon?’ I’m like, ‘It’s not a weapon, It’s just the way she rides.’”

Klay Thompson also admitted in this interview with Dubs Talk podcast that he would happily take the ’Nordic Knife’ to get to the city in order to attend traffic given the weather conditions are optimal.