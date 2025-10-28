Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Kevin Garnett Was a Better Defender Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Comparing players between eras arguably provides more pleasure to sports fans than any other typical fandom-linked pursuits. Whether it’s Babe Ruth vs. Shohei Ohtani, Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady, or Wayne Gretzky vs. Alexander Ovechkin, nothing can get the sports conversation flowing like a hypothetical historical matchup.

Basketball is the best sport to make these comparisons, because 1-on-1 is such a prevalent part of the game. That’s why people still love arguing over who is the NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Jordan has the titles, LeBron has the longevity, but cut through that and put them on the court together mano-a-mano. Who would win?

Carmelo Anthony had one of the deepest bags of his era, making him one of the most fearsome 1-on-1 ballers out there. It’s fitting then that his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast debuted a new segment in its most recent episode called ‘Run The Ones.’ In it, guests are asked which player would win in a 1-on-1 matchup.

Michael Porter Jr. didn’t have to take a long commute to reach the podcast studio since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this summer. He was asked to choose the winner of Shaquille O’Neal vs. Nikola Jokic. Porter Jr. went with Shaq, who he said would dunk it every time. In the Allen Iverson vs. Jalen Brunson matchup, he took Iverson in a close one but said that neither one could guard the other.

Next up was a fascinating matchup between teacher and pupil: Kevin Garnett was pitted against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Garnett mentored and worked with Giannis early in his career, so this would be an incredible matchup since, unlike the previous two, these guys have seen each other’s moves up close.

Melo broke down each aspect of the two former MVPs’ games, giving the edge to KG in outside shooting and calling it a wash when it comes to ball-handling. Giannis has a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and four First Team All-Defensive nods to his credit. But Melo still gave KG an edge in that department.

“KG was a dog, bro,” said Anthony. “Not just the energy, KG was lockdown. Lock. Down.”

Some people may not remember since Garnett retired nearly a decade ago, but Melo is absolutely right. KG never did win a Defensive Player of the Year, but he made 12 All-Defensive teams in his 21 seasons, and nine of those were First Team.

Melo gave Giannis his flowers, too. “Giannis, if he really wants to, can shut a whole game down … He might be one of the few guys that’s out there that can guard the perimeter, guard the rim, all at the same time,” he said.

Today’s NBA is more talented than ever before. But Garnett couldn’t have faced a tougher group of opponents back when he played, from 1995 to 2016. The list includes Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki, and Rasheed Wallace. Then there are the legends from the Chicago Bulls and the Lakers who ruled a good part of that era.

These were guys who could bang in the post but also face up and shoot over most anybody. Giannis doesn’t have to face as many bruisers due to the way the game has shifted to the perimeter, but that’s not his fault.

Giannis is perfectly built for today’s NBA due to his length and ability to switch. Garnett was the ideal power forward of his time. Who would win a 1-on-1 matchup, though?

The pod seemed to agree on Garnett for his ability to D up and hit outside shots. He’s also arguably the most intense, competitive person to ever live, so that seems like a good call, as great as Giannis is.