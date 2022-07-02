“Keep dreaming if you want to know about Kyrie Irving and I!”: $198 million worth Kevin Durant gets into a Twitter back-and-forth amid trade rumors to Lakers and Suns

Kevin Durant is on his way out of Brooklyn. However, he refuses to acknowledge whether it has anything to do with Kyrie Irving!

It’s old news now that Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the Nets. His decision came a few days after Kyrie Irving decided to accept his player option.

As things stand, KD has a couple of destinations in mind, with the Lakers, Heat, and Suns at the top of the list.

Although there are a number of teams eyeing up a move for him as well. Many of them are willing to bet their entire futures on the forward, who has four years left on his contract.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

However, there are many questions still left unanswered, and after a recent back-and-forth on Twitter, we won’t be getting any answers anytime soon.

Kevin Durant refuses to shed light on the situation between him and Kyrie Irving amidst Lakers and Suns trade rumors

Many fans have their eyes glued to Twitter as they wait for a Woj bomb or a post from Shams Charania confirming KD’s next team.

However, they aren’t the only ones active on the site. Kevin Durant himself took to tweeting last night, sending out a vague message regarding his basketball skills.

Sports broadcaster Robin Lundberg picked up on this and initiated a back-and-forth with Durant. He asked him about the trade request, whether it was because of Kyrie and if he plans to pick his next team. To which Durant said, “Keep dreaming!”

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the two-time champion has no intention of answering any questions. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

