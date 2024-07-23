Carmelo Anthony Left Shocked by Jalen Brunson’s $113M Paycut, Intrigued to Understand Reasoning

After an exceptional 2023-24 season, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was expected to sign a new contract that would’ve seen him become one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. Instead, the guard signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the team, leaving $113 million on the table, which astonished Carmelo Anthony.

During an appearance on Podcast P, the retired superstar expressed his amazement about Brunson not demanding the five-year, $269 million max deal he was eligible for and giving the Knicks an unprecedented discount. When asked if he’d have ever considered doing the same, Anthony said,

“I am not doing it. Listen, you can’t make $113 million off the court. People are busting their a*s out there and they ain’t making $113 million off the court. You’re talking about people off the court or off the field for years, and years, who are the biggest stars out there, and they’re not making $100 million off the court.”

The former Knicks superstar added that he’s digging into why Brunson gave up $113 million in guaranteed money. He claimed that he finds it hard to digest that a player in his position would give a nine-figure discount to a franchise that’d trade him in a heartbeat if he didn’t perform up to the lofty standard he has set. Anthony isn’t the only NBA icon in disbelief about Brunson’s extension.

Paul Pierce called out Brunson for giving up $113 million

On FS1’s Undisputed, Paul Pierce critiqued the guard’s decision to give the Knicks a discount and labeled it short-sighted. He said,

“You left $113 million on the table. That don’t even sound right… I get it. You want to win a championship, but that don’t guarantee you a championship. They’re going to love you in New York (anyway).”

.@PaulPierce34 is flabbergasted by Jalen Brunson taking team-friendly $157M deal with Knicks: “You left $113M on the table?! That doesn’t even sound right.” pic.twitter.com/5V6Q9o40Kz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 15, 2024

Brunson’s decision was a godsend for the Knicks. The team had already hard-capped themselves at the first apron after re-signing O.G Anunoby and trading for Mikal Bridges. The guard demanding a max deal could have sent them over the first apron, hindering them financially in the near future.

However, the All-Star signing an extension well below market value ensured they could retain all their stars and have some financial flexibility for the next four seasons if they look to add more players that’d help them get closer to winning a title.

If he stays put in New York for the next four seasons and maintains his All-NBA level form, he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $418 million max contract in 2029. Brunson will worry about his next extension when the time comes. For now, he’s laser-focused on ensuring the Knicks win a championship.