“Who doesn’t want to watch LeBron James in action?”: After Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp offers to be the Lakers’ next good luck charm

The LeBron James-led Lakers have been having a rough season, and the time to change that is running out. However, with the help of some Rams players, maybe the city’s basketball fortunes are tipping for the better.

Despite winning a championship under two years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling this season. Sitting at 28-36 in 9th place in the Western Conference, they are far closer to dropping out of the play-in tournament than they are to directly qualifying for the playoffs.

In February, not far away from the recently renamed Crypto.com Arena where the Lakers play their home games, the LA Rams won the Super Bowl. It was a bright moment for the city’s sports fans, but now their focus has almost certainly shifted back to the NBA.

Perhaps, as pointed out by Rams star WR Cooper Kupp, LA’s professional sports teams can help each other out. Referencing the fact that the Lakers won a few weeks ago when Aaron Donald was sitting courtside and more recently with Matthew Stafford in attendance, Kupp suggested that having a Rams player in the building is bringing good luck to the Lakeshow at a time when they so desperately need it.

Rams sitting courtside for the Lakeshow seems to be working… I’m ready, if needed, to take one for the team too. 😂 https://t.co/mUYOrba23z — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 6, 2022

Cooper Kupp would love to watch LeBron James play live

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who watched the Lakers take on their California rival Warriors, got a real treat in return for his visit. On the path to LA’s win, LeBron James dropped 56 points in a performance that reminded the entire league that age is nothing but a number to him.

Seeing this, Cooper Kupp couldn’t deny that a visit to the Cryto.com Arena, while hopefully bringing luck to the home team, would also be self-serving.

When SportsCenter posted a Tweet joking that Kupp was fishing for a courtside invite, the Super Bowl MVP admitted that he would love one. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to see LeBron James in action?”, he responded.

I mean, who doesn’t want to watch @KingJames in action?? https://t.co/wY2Yigqlyp — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 7, 2022

