“Carmelo Anthony selects himself over LeBron James as his All-time team starter!”: Lakers star reveals his all-time team list, leaves out King James, Kevin Durant and Shaq as starters

On a recent podcast appearance, Carmelo Anthony disclosed his all-time team, leaving out LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal as starters.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionised how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on their list.

Recently, Carmelo Anthony appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Apart from answering several amusing questions, Melo even disclosed his all-time team.

Carmelo Anthony names Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon alongside himself as his all-time team starters.

Melo was a bit reluctant to reveal his all-time team initially. However, he did ultimately disclose it:

“Now if you had to pick your team. 12 players. Who is your team?”

Melo: Ah shit. I hate this question. 12 players? That’s a fu**ed up question, yo.

“Who’s at the 1?”

Melo: Magic.

“Who’s at the 2?”

Melo: Kobe.

“Who’s at the 3?”

Melo: Me.

“Who’s at the 4?”

Melo: KG (Kevin Garnett).

“Who’s at the 5?”

Melo: Olajuwon.

“Who’s the next point guard?”

Melo: I’m a CP fan.

“Who’s the next shooting guard?”

Melo: MJ is above the game yo. You gotta exclude MJ. So who’s the other 2? D-Wade.

“The other 3?”

Melo: Bron.

“The other 4?”

Melo: KD.

“5?”

Melo: Shaq.

“My last 2?”

Melo: AI. Got to.

“Who’s the last one?”

Melo: I gotta put somebody that I’m a fan of. I’m a Dr J fan. I love Doc.

All the 12 players, including himself who he selected over King James, are some of the greatest players the league has witnessed.

Sure, Carmelo’s list is a bit different from any traditional all-time list we so often come across. Of course, a few Stephen Curry or Tim Duncan fans might not like this last. But hey, it’s his all-time team list and he doesn’t have to make anyone else happy other than himself.