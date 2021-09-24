“Don’t ever make moves on my wife again Jimmy Butler!”: When Dwyane Wade got protective of Gabrielle Union after the now Heat star hit on her in public

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade once caught Jimmy Butler flirting with Gabrielle Union and had to shut it down

At this point in time, Jimmy Butler has the respect of practically every one of his colleagues as an NBA player. Off the court though, there may or may not be some controversy.

The reason we’re not sure is that none of the tall claims made have really been proven. But, by far the biggest allegation on the player, was him allegedly have sexual relations with former ESPN reporter, Rachel Nichols, during the NBA bubble. So far though, we personally have given the man the benefit of the doubt.

One incident that is proven, however, is when Butler tried to make some moves on Dwyane Wade’s wife. And well, let’s just say, he didn’t take it very well.

Dwyane Wade reacted very aggressively to Jimmy Butler making moves on his wife, Gabrielle Union

Jimmy Butler has some serious cojones, we’ll give him that.

Back in 2018, Gabrielle Union put up a picture of herself on Instagram. And on that photo, it seems Jimmy Butler had quite the reaction. Here is how it went.

Jimmy Butler: “WELL DAMN!!”

Dwyane Wade: “MINE!”

Jimmy Butler: “The good, the bad, and the ugly aka @ayoomike”

Dwyane Wade: Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad, and the ugly is like

Jimmy Butler: “Well that escalated quickly. Point noted. I’m still coming to the barbeque tho *laughing emojis*”

If you need a further look at what happened, take a peep at the YouTube video below.

Jimmy Butler is an absolute dog man. Whether it be on, or off the court as well, it seems.

