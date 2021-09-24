“When Stephen Curry wants n*des, he wants me to send pictures of my feet!”: When Ayesha Curry revealed one of the Warriors star’s most shocking fetishes on national television

Ayesha Curry once exposed her husband, Stephen Curry’s offbeat fetish in the bedroom to the entire world

There is a certain beauty in the shameless duality of Stephen Curry.

On the court, he may as well be a god. Hell, we could have sworn we once saw the man’s eyes glowing in white light while he made a defender lose all dignity as punishment for thinking he can step to the likes of him.

Okay… perhaps we went a bit too far on that one. Moving on.

Off the court though, this man couldn’t be more human. He’s just a normal guy, with a passion for golf… and just a lot of money. Huh. Maybe he is less like the rest of us than we thought.

Point is, is humility allows him to be perhaps one of the most likable and fun-loving off-the-court stars in the NBA. But it seems even those that bathe in the light the most, can hold deep, dark, and dreary secrets.

Let’s get into it.

Ayesha Curry once revealed to the world that Stephen Curry has a fetish for feet

Yep. You read that completely right. Though, you’re welcome to read it again, just to be sure.

In 2017, Ayesha Curry got on the show ‘The Real Daytime’. And here, when she was asked to show something unusual on her phone, it seems she chose to expose Stephen Curry

There is no doubt about it anymore. Stephen Curry is officially a foot guy.

But hey, people have different interests, right? At the end of the day, the man slaves away for most of the year playing NBA games with little to no breaks in the middle.

When you’re working that hard, and live as grand a life as the Curry family, there are going to be a few offbeat interests here and there.

Still though, this is not something Ayesha needed to put out if we’re honest. At the end of the day. After all, we can’t imagine how weird the trash talk must have been towards him after that interview aired.

“Ayo Steph! Kiss my a**. Or do you prefer my feet instead?!”

Yikes.

