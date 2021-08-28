“Carmelo Anthony, so damn happy you didn’t cave in!”: Lakers’ superstar LeBron James showers love for his Banana Boat teammate for not giving up in the hardest moment of his NBA career

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James takes it to Twitter to appreciate his new teammate Carmelo Anthony for keeping on the grind and not giving up

LeBron James has had his fair share of teammates in his 18-year long illustrious career. However, I don’t think any team-up has made him as excited as the one that is about to happen next season. LeBron James finally has a chance to play with his banana boat teammate Carmelo Anthony.

Also Read: “Hey Dwyane Wade, I Bet You Wouldn’t Chuck This Mike Bibby’s Shoe”: When Gabrielle Union Roasted Her Husband As Former Kings Guard Buffed Up Post-Retirement

Drafted 2 spots behind LeBron in the 2003 Draft, Melo had his own Hall-of-Fame worthy career in Denver and New York. However, things hit a rough patch when Melo signed with the Thunder. In the one season alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Melo’s production took a major hit. He was traded to the Rockets the following season, who waived him off after some 10 games. However, when the Blazers gave Anthony a chance to redeem himself, he did not miss. He averaged 14.4 points, coming off the bench, in his two seasons with the Blazers.

LeBron James is happy that Carmelo Anthony did not give up

Often, when guys are in a situation like Carmelo Anthony was, they tend to give up. However, Melo did not. He simply couldn’t fathom what went wrong but kept true to his game, and surely, found his way back to the league.

In the latest episode of ‘The Shop’, Carmelo can be seen talking about how he kept himself motivated to work and to get back to the league. LeBron James saw the clip Melo shared on Twitter and had to add a few words for his brother. LBJ re-shared the same and captioned, “So DAMN happy you didn’t cave in my brother!! Keep going!!”

So DAMN happy you didn’t cave in my brother!! Keep going!! https://t.co/uNZyiI1BP2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2021

Also Read: “When LeBron James went to Miami, people made a huge cry about it”: Oscar Robertson calls out the NBA for having double standards

It should be fun to see LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony play and compete together as they attempt to win a ring next season.