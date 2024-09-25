Carmelo Anthony Steps On Thin Ice, Discusses Why Youngsters Get Advised To Learn From Tracy McGrady Instead Of Shaquille O’Neal

Despite a majority of older generation players criticizing the modern era, members of the current NBA often seek help from the legends that came before them. Unfortunately, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t one personality seen on that list to help youngsters. Carmelo Anthony justified the same by claiming that Shaq’s game is outdated for the modern style of play.

This resulted in O’Neal being a harsh critic of players such as Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons. On the latest episode of ‘7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero’, Anthony revealed that Shaq’s paint-dominated game isn’t relevant in the NBA today. Hence, no player was seeking advice from the four-time NBA champ.

However, legends such as Tracy McGrady and Melo – whose game is much more applicable in the current era, are often reached out to by players.

“I wish they would (reach out to Shaq). With that being said they don’t want to because they don’t feel like it’s any relevancy between Shaq’s game in the game today. So nobody is saying ‘hey, go see Shaq’ like they going to say ‘hey, go see T-Mac’, like ‘go see this guy, go see Melo’. You know it ain’t ‘go see Shaq’.”

Melo and Shaq are still great friends despite never sharing the locker room in all the years that they spent in the NBA at the same time. However, the Big Aristotle isn’t the most receptive to criticism. To date, he’s often indulged in feuds with other esteemed individuals over petty subjects.

It won’t come as a surprise if the Lakers legend writes a diss track for Melo in the same manner that he trolled Shannon Sharpe or maybe even calls him out on social media like he often attacks Gobert and Simmons.

Anthony stands up for Gobert from Shaq’s constant criticism

Over the years, Shaq has gotten into full-fledged beefs with numerous personalities from the basketball community. However, his altercation with Rudy Gobert has been the most prominent of all.

On the podcast, Carmelo Anthony initially claimed that Shaq might not be as salty as he was when criticizing players if he was reached out to for assistance like other players from the previous era. According to Melo, the Diesel’s anger could have been originated from the fact that no player is approaching him for his advice.

“That’s the unfortunate part right you know what I’m saying so maybe if to your point if they did reach out to him and incorporate him into training and you know giving back to the game from that standpoint – he do give back to the game a lot – but from that standpoint these young ni**as they ain’t going ‘I want Shaq come teach me’.”

Further, the Knicks legend made himself crystal clear when asking to squash his beef with Gobert. While Anthony agreed that some players making an inane amount of money would frustrate any individual from the previous generation, he also justified such staggering amounts to the market’s value.

“Leave Rudy the f**k alone man… It’s not Rudy’s fault, though. It’s not his, I’ma let him go, but it’s not Rudy’s fault. Like, it’s market value. You understand what I’m saying? So you’re going off the market. Yeah, maybe a couple of guys shouldn’t get paid,” Anthony pleaded Shaq.