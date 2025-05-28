“Trying Not to Get Traded”: Rudy Gobert Gets Trolled for Defending Anthony Edwards’ Game 4 Performance

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) talk against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a perfect opportunity to tie their Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4, but they let it slip through their grasp. Several reasons could justify Minnesota’s loss, but the glaring lack of production from Anthony Edwards is particularly notable. His teammate, Rudy Gobert, came to his defense, which led to fans troll the big man on social media.

Advertisement

Minnesota beat the brakes off of Oklahoma City in Game 3, winning by a score of 143-101. Edwards was sensational, finishing with a game-high 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field. Although the blowout victory was emphatic, the real challenge would be doing it again in Game 4.

As soon as the game began, it was clear the Timberwolves’ path to victory wouldn’t be as easy as it had been in Game 3. OKC’s defensive focus was on eliminating Edwards from the equation, and it was successful.

Edwards finished with only 16 points on 5-13 shooting from the field. His lack of aggression left many confused, especially in a must-win game. Following the loss, he defended his performance when speaking to the media.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled,” Edwards said. “They just had a good game, making us get off the ball.”

The Timberwolves now find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation. Questions remain regarding Edwards’ aggression — or lack thereof — ahead of Game 5. Gobert put those concerns to bed.

“I thought he was great … A lot of people think basketball is just about scoring 30 every night, but it’s not true,” Gobert said.

If this were NBA 2K, Gobert would’ve had the answer that certainly boosts teammate chemistry. The downside is that Edwards’ popularity with the fans took a significant hit. Gobert’s statement brought on a flurry of reactions from fans who didn’t have the kindest comments.

The X account for PrizePicks claimed Gobert is “Trying not to get traded.” They weren’t the only ones to go after Gobert.

Another user called out the four-time Defensive Player of the Year for his mindset. “This is a loser’s mentality!” the fan said. “A winner’s mentality is doing whatever is needed to win. In Game 4, Ant needed 30+ to win, and he didn’t do it.”

Edwards has received a great deal of praise from NBA fans and the media. Many believe he deserves to receive criticism when he plays poorly, just like other NBA stars. “When James Harden doesn’t score a lot because he didn’t attempt many shots but has 13 assists and low turnovers, y’all harass him though,” another user said.

The Timberwolves still have a chance to shut down the criticism from these fans and others in Game 4. It won’t be an easy feat to accomplish in Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves will need Edwards and Julius Randle to be the stars they have been the entire season.

As long as Minnesota takes care of the ball and doesn’t allow OKC to get out in transition, they’ll be in a great position. Tonight will reveal whether the Timberwolves will extend this series or the Thunder will secure a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.