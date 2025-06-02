“A One-End Player”: Shannon Sharpe and Dwight Howard Argue Over Rudy Gobert’s True Defensive Potential

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Fans are divided over Rudy Gobert. Some say his numerous accolades evince his value, while others claim the Minnesota Timberwolves surrendered too much and acquired an incomplete player.

Advertisement

Gobert’s defensive prowess is undeniable, but he’s been on the wrong end of some highlight-worthy shots from players such as Luka Doncic and Steph Curry. That’s hurt his reputation, as did going viral in more ways than one when the NBA shut down at the beginning of the COVID epidemic.

Shannon Sharpe and Dwight Howard went back and forth as they tried to ascertain Gobert’s true value on the most recent episode of Nightcap. Howard thought Gobert’s four DPOYs — tied for the most with Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace — give him a rightful status. Sharpe disagreed and blasted Minnesota for giving up so much to get him.

“I was shocked that Minnesota gave up what they gave up to get Gobert,” Sharpe said of the four first-round picks and a first-round swap they sent to the Jazz in 2022. “Because he’s a one-end player. He can only play at the defensive end. And you can’t play him in the fourth quarter unless you’re playing the Lakers.”

Sharpe classified Gobert as more of a help defender and not someone who can shut the best players down one-on-one. That’s why he doesn’t put The Stifle Tower’s defensive acumen on the same level as someone like Gobert’s countryman Victor Wembanyama or Hakeem Olajuwon.

What is Rudy Gobert’s true value?

Sharpe and Howard are both biased in their arguments. Gobert just helped eliminate Sharpe’s Lakers in the first-round of the playoffs, ironically in the same five games Sharpe said the Lakers were going to win. Howard put extra stock in DPOYs. As someone who has three himself, it’s natural for him to put more weight on defense.

Pretty much everyone around the NBA believed the Wolves overpaid for Gobert. Comparing what they gave up for him to what other teams gave up for players of similar or higher standing, it’s tough to argue. When you go by the results on the court, however, it’s impossible to deny Gobert’s impact.

The Wolves are coming off two straight conference finals appearances for the first time in their history. While much of that can be attributed to the rise of Anthony Edwards, just as much credit needs to be given to the fact that Minnesota has developed one of the strongest defensive identities in the league.

That doesn’t happen without Gobert. And while he’s not an offensive dynamo, he did average 12 points a game for the ninth straight season. That’s not nothing, which is why it’s unfair for Sharpe to call him a one-end player. It’s not like he’s Bismack Biyombo.

Sharpe cuts down Gobert by saying he isn’t Wemby or Olajuwon, but then again, who is? We’ve never seen a young player with Wemby’s skill set before, and Olajuwon is arguably the best center of all-time. That’s a high bar. Just because Gobert doesn’t clear that doesn’t mean he isn’t valuable.

As Howard said, “He’s 7-2, you can’t teach height,” and he’s right. Sharpe’s Lakers just found that out the hard way.

If you had told the Wolves when they traded for Gobert that they would get to within one series of the NBA Finals two years in a row, they would have absolutely taken it.

Edwards is still only 23, which is still extremely young for the best player on a title hopeful. As he continues to mature, and if the Wolves can add one final piece in the trade market (maybe Kevin Durant, whom Sharpe speculated about), they could take the next step.

Gobert isn’t the kind of player to blow you away with his stats, but his impact on the game is undeniable, and his teams win. That’s what matters, and it’s why the Wolves have gotten the last laugh on their supposed overpay of a trade. Is Gobert a superstar? No, but the Wolves have gotten what they paid for and then some.