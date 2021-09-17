“Carmelo Anthony was the first guy to bust my a** in the NBA”: Udonis Haslem shows love to the Knicks legend after he dropped 50 points on him

Udonis Haslem claims that Carmelo Anthony was the first guy to bust his a** in the NBA as the Knicks superstar gave him 50 points that night.

Carmelo Anthony is undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. Sitting comfortably in the top 10 of total points in the regular season, the former Denver Nugget has dropped buckets on quite nearly every single superstar player within the league, regardless of their defensive prowess and notoriety.

Thought to have been an afterthought of a player after his short stint in Houston, Carmelo Anthony reignited the flame that powered his career after the Portland Trailblazers took a chance on him. Fast-forward two years and Melo will finally get his chance to win a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside LeBron James.

Though Carmelo Anthony may not be the same, 28 point per game scorer that he was from the mid 2000s to the mid 2010s, he’s still a bucket. However, it is interesting to look back at his prime and gawk I awe at how many different ways he could put his defender into a blender.

Carmelo Anthony was the first guy to bust Udonis Haslem’s a** in the NBA.

As mentioned before, Carmelo Anthony could drop 50 points on any given night and it seemed like his matchup against the Miami Heat on one fateful night led him to do just that. While on the ‘Knuckleheads’ podcast, Udonis Haslem admitted that the first guy to bust his a** in the league was indeed, the Syracuse graduate.

According to Haslem, Melo dropped 50 points that night. He claims to not remember which game this was but considering the fact that Anthony only dropped 50 on the Miami Heat once in his career, the game was hard to find.

The New York Knicks visited Miami to go up against a depleted Heat team in March of 2013, where Carmelo Anthony shot 18-26 from the field with Haslem being his primary defender, en route to 50 points.

It is hard to believe however, that the first guy to really give Udonis Haslem trouble was someone 10 years into his career. There most definitely had to have been a couple guys prior to 2013 who gave Haslem buckets in that 10-year window.