“Call That Weak Sh*t Out”: Jalen Duren’s NSFW Message to Jalen Brunson During Game 5 Gains Support From Fans on X

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

No opening round NBA playoff series has seemed tougher this year than the New York Knicks vs. the Detroit Pistons. The last two games have come down to the last possession, and the physicality in each game is off the charts. Game 5 is big for both teams. The Knicks have a chance to close out and get some much-needed rest before a showdown with the Celtics (possibly the Magic). The Pistons are one loss away from elimination, but that means they’re playing like there’s no tomorrow.

Advertisement

At halftime, the Knicks are up 50-49. Surprisingly, the Knicks are in the lead even though superstar Jalen Brunson had one of his poorest first-half performances in memory. Brunson only has six points at the half and has only made one shot from the field. The 28-year-old has managed to draw a few fouls, a skill that he is quite proficient at. That doesn’t mean the Pistons aren’t aware of it, or afraid to call him out on it. Jalen Duren is one of those guys.

Brunson earned a trip to the free-throw line after driving the lane, but Duren didn’t buy that there was an actual foul on the play. The broadcast even caught the Pistons star cursing at the Knicks’ centerpiece after the play. What did he say? “You flopping mother f***er.” A clip of the moment was shared by Hoop Central, which also shows Duren coldly turning away from Brunson on the ground and refusing to help him up.

Duren’s meme-worthy moment certainly caught the attention of viewers at home, who rushed to social media to agree with his take. “Good. Call that weak sh*t out,” wrote one person on X (fka Twitter). This lone fan wasn’t alone either. “Someone had to say it,” added a different user. “Duren spitting facts” wrote a third person.

Brunson is widely considered one of the league’s best players. However, this wouldn’t be the first time players and fans have called attention to his flopping habits. Famed podcaster and known Celtics fan Bill Simmons called Brunson a flopper on one of his programs. Pistons fanatics have since villainized Jalen, even chanting “f**k you Brunson” at home games.

Yet the Knicks superstar remains unaffected, and more importantly, unwilling to stop trying to get to the line. At the end of the day, he is far from the only player who hunts for fouls. In a series where physicality has been off the charts, could Game 5 come down to a final Brunson possession? Only time will tell.