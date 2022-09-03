Carmelo Anthony’s “lesser known passion” has played a huge role in his $260 million fortune

NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony’s penchant for lifestyle, especially wrist watches, had him enter the magazine business.

A top-10 scorer of all time, Carmelo Anthony will enter his 20th season this year. The 38-year-old is among the most popular players despite having a reduced role on teams. Over his two-decade journey, Melo has earned a lot of goodwill in the league.

Currently a free agent, Anthony has made over $260 million in NBA salaries. The former Knicks player also has endorsements with brands like Panini, Jordan, Footlocker, and Powercoco in his kitty, to name a few. According to sports/finance writer Andrew Petcash, Melo makes a healthy $6 million per annum from advertisements.

Melo earns around $6M/year from endorsements alone. They include:

• Panini

• Jordan

• Isotonix

• Footlocker

• Powercoco

In 2003, Melo became the first athlete to sign with Jordan.

Boasting a net worth of $260 million, Anthony has investments in an array of industries, including lifestyle, media, and hospitality, to name a few. One of his most talked-about fundings being in the magazine business, when he purchased a 10% stake in HauteTime.com.

For those who don’t know, HauteTime.com is an online source for luxury watches worldwide. The first website to be dedicated exclusively to watches valued at over $10,000.

Carmelo Anthony makes his way into the magazine business.

According to a 2013 Bleacher Report, Melo had purchased a 10% stake in HauteTime.com, which is an off-shoot of Haute Living, a national luxury lifestyle magazine, planning a circulation of 50,000.

Anthony already is linked to Haute Time through his Instagram account, on which he advertises wristwatches with ‘watch of the day’ pictures. Most of these pictures link back to the company.

CEO Kamal Hotchandani had the following to say about their partnership with Anthony.

“Carmelo has a passion for watches. When he places a watch on Watch of the Day, the manufacturer gets 20,000 likes.”

On the professional front, Melo is coming off an impressive season, averaging 13.3 PPG and 4.2 RPG on 44.1% shooting with the LA Lakers. Currently a free agent, the former scoring champion is on the wishlist of many.

