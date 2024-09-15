mobile app bar

Carmelo Anthony’s Name Isn’t the Only Thing Drawing Interest from Scouts, Says Son Kiyan Anthony

Shubham Singh
Published

Carmelo Anthony's Name Isn't the Only Thing Drawing Interest from Scouts, Says Son Kiyan Anthony

Credits: Imagn Images

High-school prospect Kiyan Anthony is quickly rising through the ranks among the Class of 2026. He was on fire during the 2024 EYBL as he collected 21.8 points per game, becoming a legitimate three-point threat on the court. Kiyan believes that his terrific gameplay has turned the heads of many scouts, who aren’t looking at him just because he is NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s son.

Kiyan has partnered with Overtime for the second season of The Kiyan Anthony Show. In the series opener, he touched upon his experience playing alongside his father, Carmelo Anthony.

The 17-year-old highlighted his father’s incredible basketball resume, but also admitted that for him, Melo is his dad more than anything. At the same time, he pointed out that being Melo’s son isn’t the only reason he has been heavily scrutinized lately.

He has improved his game considerably and as he would soon enter his last year of high-school, fans are curious about his NBA prospects.

They are realizing that he has a lot of potential, which has increased their interest in him. As per the 17-year-old, If he was not improving at a rapid rate, people wouldn’t be as enthusiastic about him as they are now, even if he is Melo’s child.

Kiyan said,

I feel I’m more under the microscope than ever just because like the way I’ve been playing, showcasing my talents on the floor. People are starting to realize it’s more than being somebody’s son, he actually got talent. So once people realize that, it attracts a crowd.”

Kiyan has indeed risen through the ranks brilliantly. He was out of the top-40 prospects list for the class of 2026 till last year, but is currently placed at 36th because of his massive growth.

His confidence is rising with each day. He has also drawn motivation from LeBron James’ son Bronny James, who was picked at #55 by the Lakers in the 2024 Draft. 

It won’t be surprising if Kiyan ends up clashing against Bronny in a couple of years in the NBA, a possibility which fills him with excitement.

However, he has major improvements to make. Currently, he is just a one-dimensional scoring guard, who doesn’t put much work into rebounding and playmaking. 

The 6’4” shooting guard will need to become a more reliable all-around player. His tendency to improve quickly inspires optimism. Working alongside his father Carmelo Anthony will improve his tenacity and help him understand the game better.

Currently, he has offers from NCAA programs Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and USC. 

