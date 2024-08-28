“Just Shows That Anybody Could Do It” – Kiyan Anthony Confident About His NBA Prospects After Seeing Bronny James Make It to the League

After Bronny James had an underwhelming freshman season at USC, many fans and analysts suggested that the young guard should spend more time in college before turning pro. However, he declared for the 2024 NBA draft and was picked 55th overall by the Lakers. His path to the league has inspired Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan, who intends to follow in his friend’s footsteps.

Advertisement

During an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the 17-year-old was asked about the Lakers drafting Bronny and pairing him with his father LeBron James. The young star replied that he was ecstatic to see the guard make it to the NBA and is drawing inspiration from it. Kiyan said,

“It’s definitely really cool. It just shows that anybody could do it. I’m coming up next, and I could do it. Definitely happy for him and definitely congratulations to him.”

“It just shows that anybody could do it. I’m coming up next, and I could do it. Definitely happy for him and definitely congratulations to him.” – Kiyan Anthony on Bronny James being drafted (Via @ScoopB ) pic.twitter.com/EvlxCln46v — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2024

Some perceived his comment as a jibe at Bronny. However, Robinson clarified that wasn’t the case.

Kiyan’s answer was genuine when talking about Bronny. I see a lot of people making his quote a story as if he was throwing shade at Bronny and that is not the case. Here is the video clip of what @kiyananthony said about Bronny being drafted by the Lakers. Full interview… https://t.co/v37wXTyjca pic.twitter.com/THC0hsBTDO — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 28, 2024

While Kiyan was only excited for his friend and motivated by his journey, fans did not perceive it like that. One accused the duo of being beneficiaries of nepotism,

“Anybody could do it, especially if you’re kids of Bron and Melo.”

Anybody could do it, especially if you’re kids of Bron and Melo — JBond 🍌 (@jbondwagon) August 28, 2024

Another fan also spoke about the advantage Bronny and Kiyan enjoyed growing up but in a positive light,

“Think the young players who are the sons of former NBA players have an edge they grow up training in aspects of the game that usually take years to master. Thanks to their parents’ experience, they learn secrets and tricks that others only discover over time“

I think the young players who are the sons of former NBA players have an edge they grow up training in aspects of the game that usually take years to master Thanks to their parents' experience, they learn secrets and tricks that others only discover over time — Lakers On 𝕏 (@LakersOnX) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, one fan expressed their excitement to see the duo battle it out in the NBA,

“Bron jr vs Melo jr Rivalry will feed families”

Bron jr vs Melo jr Rivalry will feed families pic.twitter.com/5KzwcF7OMm — Heavenly Buckets on youtube (@giannisarchive) August 28, 2024

Being Carmelo Anthony’s son virtually guarantees Kiyan’s entry into the league like Bronny. However, talent evaluators believe he’s a much better prospect than LeBron James’ eldest son.

Kiyan Anthony may get drafted close to the first round

Kiyan is a four-star recruit, currently sitting at the #40 spot in ESPN’s 2026 NBA Draft projection. He’s already expected to be a high second-round pick but has two years to improve his stock.

The 6-foot-7 small forward has scholarship offers from his father’s alma-meter Syracuse, Auburn, Rutgers, USC, Florida State, and Ohio State. He’s yet to pick where he’ll play college basketball next year and his father doesn’t want him to stress over that decision and focus on enjoying his final year in high school. On the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony said,

“I would like to see him experience like winning a High school championship… You could be thinking college, you could be thinking it’s my senior year, it can go either. You can get complacent. Let’s stay sharp, let’s stay locked in, let’s do what we gotta do.”

Kiyan is among several sons of NBA players who’ll be draft-eligible in 2026. Carlos Boozer’s twins, Cameron and Cayden, and LeBron James’ younger son Bryce could join the young forward in that draft class. It remains to be seen who among the four can impress teams the most over the next two years and become worthy of being first-round picks.